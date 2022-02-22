Top 10 Motorcycles 150cc To 200cc Jan 2022 – Apache, Pulsar, R15, FZ, KTM

Motorcycle sales in the 150-200cc category dipped both in terms of YoY and MoM registering 42.91 percent and 24.03 percent de-growth respectively

Motorcycle sales in the 150-200cc segment have seen significantly lower sales last month. Sales which had stood at 1,56,814 units in January 2021, dipped 42.92 percent to 89,509 units in the past month. MoM sales also fell 24.03 percent from 1,17,824 units sold in December 2021.

The current scenario that includes dire shortage of semiconductor supplies, issues such as price hike, increased fuel prices and the continuing fear of the pandemic has all played a vital part in these diminishing sales. However, automakers look to the future with optimism as the Union Budget 2022 brings in some hope along with easing of COVID-19 norms.

Top 10 Motorcycles 150cc To 200cc Jan 2022 – Apache Beats Pulsar

Every bike on this list has posted a YoY de-growth except for the Hero XPulse 200. Even as the Bajaj Pulsar was a No. 1 spot in December 2021, it was relegated to No. 2 in January 2021, with the TVS Apache taking a lead position.

TVS Apache sales stood at 25,925 units in the past month, down 8.89 percent over 28,456 units sold in January 2021. It was a MoM growth of 10.16 percent over 23,533 units sold in December 2021. This caused an increase in share from 19.97 percent to 28.96 percent MoM.

At No. 2 was Bajaj Pulsar with a 62.33 percent YoY decline in sales to 16,646 units, down from 44,190 units sold in January 2021. MoM sales also dipped significantly by 51.67 percent over 34,445 units sold in December 2021. Bajaj Pulsar brand of bikes are offered in multiple options ranging from 125cc to 250cc with price starting from Rs 66,586.

Yamaha FZ sales dipped 26.80 percent YoY to 15,734 units and 20.50 percent MoM from 19,790 units sold in December 2021. The FZ saw its market share increase from 16.80 percent held in December 2021 to 17.58 percent in the past month. In January, Yamaha launched an updated version of FZS 25 with new colour options of Matte Copper and Matte Black, with prices starting from Rs 1.39 lakh

The Unicorn 160 was at No 4 with sales of 11,349 units, down 56.01 percent over 25,799 units sold in January 2021 with market share at 12.68 percent. This was also a MoM de-growth of 41.26 percent from 19,321 units sold in December 2021 when market share was at 16.40 percent.

Yamaha R15 followed immediately at No. 5 with sales of 6,146 units in January 2022, down 26.90 percent over 8,408 units sold in January 2021. MoM sales dipped 31.34 percent from 8,952 units sold in December 2021.

Hero XPulse Registers Growth

The only bike in this segment to see any growth was the Hero XPulse 200. Sales increased on YoY basis by 78.97 percent to 3,132 units over 1,750 units sold in January 2021 while MoM sales were up by 23.55 percent from 2,535 units sold in December 2021. Market share currently stands at 3.50 percent.

Lower down the order was the Hero Xtreme 160R with 3,067 units sold last month, down from 5,443 units sold in January 2021 while MoM sales increased 64.72 percent from 1,862 units sold in December 2021. Gixxer sales also saw a sizeable MoM increase by 102.97 percent from 1,213 units to 2,462 units while KTM 200 sales dipped 19.50 percent YoY but increased 56.22 percent MoM to 2,398 units.

Avenger (1,688 units), CB 200X (472 units), Hornet 2.0 (248 units) and XBlade (225 units) along with the MT15 (17 units), all posted a YoY de-growth. Of these, the MT15 has seen the highest de-growth which stood at 99.72 percent on a YoY basis as against 6,168 units sold in January 2021 and down 99.03 percent MoM over 1,756 units sold in December 2021.