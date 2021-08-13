Top 10 Motorcycles 150cc To 200cc June 2021 – Apache, Pulsar, R15, KTM

Honda Hornet 2.0, XBlade and Suzuki Intruder are the only motorcycles in this pace to register a sales volume of less than 1,000 units each

Commuter motorcycles with engine displacements between 150cc and 200cc still generate the highest volume in the Indian two-wheeler industry. In June this year, a total of 1,02,932 units of such bikes were sold by OEMs against 96,469 units sold by companies during the same month last year thus resulting in YoY growth of 6.70 percent.

In comparison, the Indian two-wheeler industry witnessed sales of only 39,893 motorcycles from this segment in May this year. This translated to MoM growth of 158 percent. The category was led by TVS’ range of sporty commuter bikes Apache with a total of 30,233 units sold in June to capture the top spot.

Best-Sellers for June 2021 – Apache, Pulsar, Unicorn

In May, sales volume for Apache brand of motorcycles between 150cc and 200cc stood at 19,885 units, therefore, resulting in an MoM growth of 52.04 percent. In June last year, TVS dispatched 14,218 units of Apache bikes thus resulting in YoY growth of 112.64 percent. Apache was followed by its closest equivalent from Bajaj- the Pulsar brand.

A total of 28,344 units of Pulsar motorcycles were sold in June 2021 as opposed to 50,105 units sold during the same time last year. A YoY decline of 43.43 percent was recorded. In May this year, Bajaj Auto retailed 9,963 units thus translating to an MoM growth of 184.49 percent.

The third spot was taken by Honda Unicorn 160 with a total of 17,260 units sold in June this year. Only 1,320 units of Unicorn were sold the previous month resulting in a massive MoM growth of 1207 percent.

Yamaha Garnered Decent Sales

Yamaha broke into the list with FZ at fifth spot. A total of 11,084 units of the 150cc bike were sold which resulted in YoY growth of 30.97 percent and MoM growth of 268.48 percent. Another duo from Yamaha, R15 and MT 15, recorded sales volume of 5,020 units and 3,628 units respectively in June. The 155cc siblings garnered MoM growths of 135.46 percent and 170 percent respectively.

Hero made it to the list with Xpulse 200 occupying the seventh spot with 1,833 units dispatched to dealerships across the country in June. YoY growth was recorded at 72 percent whereas a 69.72 percent MoM growth was registered during this period. Bajaj offers Avenger in two derivatives- Street 150 and Cruise 220. The former recorded a sales volume of 1,717 units with MoM growth of 208.81 percent.

KTM sold 1,404 units of Duke and RC 200 cumulatively in June this year. YoY growth of 140.41 percent and MoM growth of 274.40 percent were registered. With 1,034 units sold in June 2021, Suzuki Gixxer recorded the highest MoM growth of 8516.67 percent. Hero’s latest addition to its lineup- Xtreme 160R registered a sales volume of 1,017 units in June.