Top 10 Motorcycles 150cc to 200cc June 2024 – Pulsar, Apache, Unicorn, R15, MT15, XPulse

Bajaj Pulsar and TVS Apache continued their dominance in this segment with close a 48% market share in June 2024

Strong demand in the mid-range motorcycles segment continued into June 2024. Sales improved 14.80% YoY to 1,56,053 units in the past month, a volume growth of 20,119 units over 1,35,934 units sold in June 2023. MoM sales however, suffered a decline by 9.26% from 1,71,981 units sold in May 2024.

Top 10 Motorcycles 150cc to 200cc June 2024 – YoY Comparison

Taking into account YoY sales in June 2024, we have the Bajaj Pulsar leading the list with 38,106 units sold. This was a substantial improvement of 15.74% over 32,924 units sold in June 2023 relating to a 24.42% market share. TVS Apache sales too improved dramatically by 32.12% YoY to 37,162 units from 28,127 units sold in June 2023 to take on a 23.81% market share in this segment.

Honda Unicorn sales too improved albeit marginally by 0.22% to 26,751 units. However, Yamaha FZ suffered a YoY decline in demand by 26.20% to 12,041 units from 16,316 units sold in June 2023. MT15 on the other hand saw its sales improve by 27.28% to 11,617 units though sales of the R15 dipped by 13.20% YoY to 8,776 units. Honda SP160 sales were at 7,117 units in the past month while sales of Hero Xpulse 200 grew by 10.68% to 3,959 units on a YoY basis. There was also the Hero Xtreme 160R/200 at No. 9 with 3,138 unit sales last month relating to a 1.39% YoY growth.

Lower down the order was the KTM 200 with 2,932 unit sales showing off a 7.68% YoY improvement. It was followed by the Honda Hornet 2.0 of which 2,080 units were sold last month. Bajaj Avenger (1,065 units) and Suzuki Gixxer (798 units) both suffered YoY decline in sales by as much as 26.40% and 53.77% respectively. There were also 466 units of Honda CB200X and 45 units of Kawasaki W175 sold last month.

Motorcycle Sales 150cc to 200cc June 2024 – MoM Comparison

Taking into account sales on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, a large majority of motorcycles in the 150cc to 200cc segment suffered serious decline. Bajaj Pulsar saw its sales dip by 19.44% from 47,301 units sold in May 2024 while TVS Apache sales suffered a 1.96% MoM decline.

Honda Unicorn sales grew by 8.13% from 24,740 units sold in May though Yamaha FZ sales fell by 16.14% after selling 14,359 units in May. Yamaha MT15 and R15 sales also declined by 20.50% and 15.90% respectively. Honda SP160 also found its sales drop by 28.39% over 9,939 units sold in May. Honda XPulse 200 showed better MoM sales with a 15.32% improvement over 3,433 units sold in May as did the Xtreme 160R/200 which reported a 155.54% MoM growth in sales.

There was also the KTM 200 of which 2,932 units were sold last month relating to a 10.85% MoM growth. Lower down the sales list, each of the models suffered a decline. Honda Hornet 2.0 sales dipped 16.97% while Bajaj Avenger sales fell 6.91%. Suzuki Gixxer sales also suffered a 31.68% MoM decrease from 1,168 units sold in May 2024 to 798 units in the past month while Honda CB200X and Kawasaki W175 saw lower demand by 8.98% and 16.67% respectively.