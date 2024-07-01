HomeBike NewsTop 10 Motorcycles (150cc to 200cc) May 2024 - Pulsar, Apache, Unicorn,...

Top 10 Motorcycles (150cc to 200cc) May 2024 – Pulsar, Apache, Unicorn, MT15, Xpulse, KTM

Ashwin Ram N P
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition

Top 2 motorcycles in the list, Bajaj Pulsar and TVS Apache dominate the segment with close to 50% market share in May 2024

Sales of 150cc to 200cc motorcycles witnessed a significant surge in May 2024, registering a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 34.15%. This rise indicates a strong demand for mid-range motorcycles in the market, with total sales reaching 171,981 units compared to 128,197 units in May 2023.

Top 10 Motorcycles (150cc to 200cc) May 2024 – YoY Comparison

Leading the segment, Bajaj Pulsar sold 47,301 units, marking a substantial increase of 34.42% from the previous year and securing a 27.50% market share. Despite being the second highest seller with 37,906 units, TVS Apache saw a decline of 9.65% YoY, holding a 22.04% market share. At no 3 is Honda Unicorn with 24,740 units, capturing a 14.39% market share.

Top 10 Motorcycles (150cc to 200cc) May 2024

Yamaha MT 15 posted an impressive growth of 104.19%, with sales doubling from 7,156 units in May 2023 to 14,612 units this year, commanding an 8.50% share. Yamaha FZ sold 14,359 units, experiencing a decline of 15.13% from the previous year, holding an 8.35% market share. Yamaha R15 Registered sales of 10,435 units, marking a 7.49% decrease compared to May 2023, with a 6.07% market share. Honda SP 160 a strong new entrant with 9,939 units sold, securing a 5.78% market share.

Hero XPulse 200 faced a decline of 17.46%, selling 3,433 units compared to 4,159 units in May 2023, holding a 2.00% share. KTM 200 showed a 13.81% increase in sales, with 2,645 units sold, capturing a 1.54% market share. Honda Hornet 2.0 registered 2,505 units and held a 1.46% market share. Hero Xtreme 160R / 200 experienced a significant drop of 65.46%, selling 1,228 units compared to 3,555 units in May 2023, with a 0.71% share.

Sales of Motorcycles (150cc to 200cc) May 2024 – YoY Comparison

Suzuki Gixxer faced the sharpest decline at 70.87%, with sales dropping to 1,168 units from 4,009 units, holding a 0.68% share. Bajaj Avenger recorded a 29.03% decrease in sales, with 1,144 units sold, capturing a 0.67% market share. Honda CB200X registered 512 units. Kawasaki W175 showed notable improvement with a 38.46% increase in sales, albeit with a modest volume of 54 units, maintaining a minimal 0.03% market share.

Sales of Motorcycles (150cc to 200cc) May 2024 – MoM Comparison

Top 10 Motorcycles (150cc to 200cc) May 2024 – MoM Comparison

Taking a look at the month on month performance, sales have declined by 5%. Bajaj Pulsar sold 47,301 units in May, a decrease of 6.78% from April’s 50,739 units. TVS Apache saw a notable decline of 16.73%, with May sales at 37,906 units compared to April’s 45,520 units. Honda Unicorn experienced a 4.44% decrease, selling 24,740 units in May, down from 25,889 units in April.

Yamaha MT 15 bucked the downward trend with a 9.38% increase in sales, rising from 13,359 units in April to 14,612 units in May. Yamaha FZ Increased its sales by 4.22%, with May sales at 14,359 units, up from 13,778 units in April. Yamaha R15 faced a 6.38% decline, with sales dropping from 11,146 units in April to 10,435 units in May.

Honda SP 160 noted a significant growth of 20.33%, with sales rising to 9,939 units in May from 8,260 units in April. Hero Xpulse 200 registered a remarkable increase of 77.69%, with sales jumping from 1,932 units in April to 3,433 units in May. KTM 200 saw a decline of 11.33%, with May sales at 2,645 units, down from 2,983 units in April.

Honda Hornet 2.0 posted a modest growth of 5.52%, with sales increasing to 2,505 units in May from 2,374 units in April. Hero Xtreme 160R / 200 experienced a 15.13% decrease, with May sales at 1,228 units compared to 1,447 units in April. Suzuki Gixxer faced a 16.87% decline, with sales dropping from 1,405 units in April to 1,168 units in May.

Bajaj Avenger saw a decrease of 22.91%, with May sales at 1,144 units, down from 1,484 units in April. Honda CB200X experienced an 18.99% decline, with sales dropping from 632 units in April to 512 units in May. Kawasaki W175 noted the steepest decline of 65.82%, with May sales at 54 units, down from 158 units in April. 

