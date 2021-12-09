Top 10 Motorcycles 150cc To 200cc Oct 2021 – Apache, Pulsar, FZ, R15, MT15

Sales figures show worrying signs for Honda as two products in the 150cc-200cc category – Hornet 2.0 and XBlade have generated nil volumes

Automotive sales are slowly gathering pace in the country after the crisis due to a shortage of semiconductor chips seems to be gradually easing out. However, sales volume is still way below pre-Covid levels and it will take some time for OEMs to achieve that level.

In the 150cc-200cc category of motorcycles, a total of 1,27,415 units were dispatched to dealerships across the country in the month of October this year. In comparison, this figure stood at 90,821 units in September 2021 and 2,03,326 units in October 2020. This translated to an MoM growth of 40.29 percent and a YoY decline of 37.33 percent.

Motorcycles 150cc To 200cc Oct 2021 – Apache, Pulsar Lead

The sales chart was led by Apache brand of sporty commuter motorcycles from TVS which accumulated a volume of 39,799 units in October. During the same period last year, TVS sold 40,943 units of Apache bikes across the country which has resulted in a YoY drop of 2.79 percent. A similar MoM decline of 2.12 percent was recorded since sales volume in September this year stood at 40,661 units.

Apache was followed by its closest nemesis Pulsar with a reported sales volume of 31,902 units in October this year. Earlier in September, Bajaj sold 14,785 units of Pulsar motorcycles which has resulted in an MoM growth of 115.77 percent. During October last year, Bajaj dispatched 65,332 units of Pulsar bikes which led to a 51.17 percent YoY decline.

FZ, R15 pulling off decent numbers

Yamaha sold 13,404 units of FZ in October this year as opposed to 4,550 units dispatched the previous month. It translated to an MoM growth of 194.59 percent whereas YoY growth declined by 33.53 percent which resulted in a drop of 6,760 units of sales volume from the previous month. In September 2021, Bajaj sold 17,117 units in October last year leading to an MoM growth of 115.77 percent.

FZ was followed by its faired cousin R15 which recently received a generation upgrade. The baby sports bike generated a sales volume of 10,246 units in October which led to a MoM decline of 13.11 percent and a YoY growth of 63.70 percent. Honda broke into the list with Unicorn at the sixth spot. A volume of 7,077 units of the street naked motorcycle was dispatched in October.

MT15, KTM 200, Xpulse witness growth

While Unicorn recorded a massive MoM growth of 409 percent, it witnessed a sharp YoY fall of 75 percent. It was closely trailed by its rival from Hero MotoCorp- Xtreme 160R, with a recorded volume of 6,919 units last month. It recorded an MoM growth of 15.39 percent and a YoY decline of 44.56 percent.

R15’s naked sibling MT15 also joined the list with 6,016 units sold in October. This led to YoY growth of 45.45 percent and 139.30 percent of MoM growth. The 200 range of KTM took the ninth spot with 4,696 units. Hero Xpulse 200 and Suzuki Gixxer completed the top ten list with respective sale volumes of 3,815 units and 2,775 units in October this year.