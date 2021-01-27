Top 10 Motorcycles (200cc To 500cc) Dec 2020 – Classic, Meteor, Pulsar, CB350, Dominar

Top 4 motorcycles in the list are all Royal Enfield – Together, they have 85.59% market share in the segment

December 2020 was a good month for 200-500cc motorcycles, as most have registered positive YoY growth. A total of 73,900 units were sold, as compared to 50,722 units in the corresponding period in 2019. YoY growth stands at 45.70%.

One of the key reasons for boost in sales could be the fact that most two-wheeler manufacturers had announced price hike from January 2021. Improved consumer sentiments with reduction in Covid cases and availability of vaccines could also have been a factor.

Royal Enfield Dominates

With its cult-like following, Royal Enfield continues to lead in 200-500cc motorcycle segment. Classic 350 is the top selling motorcycle with 39,321 units sold in December 2020. YoY growth is an impressive 34.99%, as compared to 29,129 units sold in December 2019. Classic 350 market share was 52.87% in December 2020. MoM growth is 9.37%, as compared to 35,951 units sold in November 2020.

At number two is Bullet 350 with 10,480 units sold in December 2020. YoY sales are down by -15.94%, as compared to 12,467 units sold in December 2019. Bullet 350 market share was 14.09% in December 2020. MoM growth is 60.91%, as compared to 6,513 units sold in November 2020.

Next-gen versions of both Classic 350 and Bullet 350 are expected to be launched soon. It could help boost sales further, as the next-gen models will come with a range of updates and new features.

Recently launched Meteor 350 is at third place with 8,569 units sold in December 2020. Market share is 11.52% and MoM sales have improved by 21.87%. Meteor 350 sales in November 2020 were 7,031 units.

At number four is Electra 350 with 4,878 units sold in December 2020. YoY sales have improved by 34.45%, as compared to 3,628 units sold in December 2019. Market share was 6.56% in December 2020. MoM sales have improved by 39.77%, as compared to 3,490 units sold in November 2020.

If we add up the numbers above, the collective market share of the four Royal Enfield motorcycles works out at more than 85%. Royal Enfield’s overall market share in 200-500cc segment will be even higher if we include Himalayan. The adventure-ready motorcycle is at seventh place in the list with 941 units sold in December 2020. YoY growth has improved by 321.97%, as compared to 223 units sold in December 2019.

At number five is Bajaj Pulsar 220 with 4,498 units sold in December 2020. YoY sales have improved by 16.89%, as compared to 3,848 units sold in December 2019. Market share stands at 6.05%.

Honda H’ness CB350 sales decline

After robust sales of 4,067 units in November 2020, Honda CB350 sales have come down to 1,564 units in December 2020. That’s MoM loss of -61.54%. CB350 was supposed to give tough competition to the likes of Classic 350 and Meteor 350, but December sales have turned out to be a disappointment.

Other motorcycles in top ten include KTM 250 (774 units), Avenger 220 (643) and Dominar 400 (411). All three motorcycles have positive YoY growth in December 2020. Jawa and BMW 310 sales are not made available.