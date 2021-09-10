Top 10 Motorcycles 200cc To 500cc July 2021 – Classic, Bullet, Pulsar, CB350, KTM

More new entrants in this segment will be seen in the coming months primarily from Bajaj and Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield continued to dominate the mid-displacement segment (200cc-500cc) of motorcycles in India. A total of 49,212 bikes from this segment were sold in July 2021 which is 5,471 units more than the figures in June this year and 2,566 units more than July last year. This resulted in MoM growth of 12.51 percent and YoY growth of 5.50 percent.

Royal Enfield Trio Dominates Motorcycles 200cc To 500cc July 2021

The segment was headed by the perennial leader RE Classic 350 which recorded a sales figure of 16,890 units last month. In comparison, the retro-style modern bike had registered 17,377 units the previous month which translated to marginal MoM degrowth of 2.90. Growth was further lower in the YoY figures with a decline of 33.85 percent.

It was followed by the brand’s latest cruiser offering Meteor 350 with a total monthly sales of 8,777 units in July 2021 which is just seven units more than what RE sold in June this year. It was followed by the company’s oldest offering Bullet 350 which garnered a sales volume of 7,133 units last month. Therefore, it registered YoY and MoM growth of 0.30 percent and 34.15 percent.

Bajaj Shines With Lone Pulsar

The fourth spot was taken by Bajaj’s flagship Pulsar model- 220F with a cumulative sales volume of 3,484 units. This is 56 units less than the sales volume of June 2021 which has resulted in a slight negative MoM growth of -1.58 percent. During the same period last year, Bajaj sold 4,850 units of Pulsar 220F which has translated to a YoY decline of 28.16 percent.

Electra 350 raked in a sales volume of 2,949 units in July this year against 3,137 units retailed in June 2021. This led to an MoM degrowth of 6 percent. In comparison, RE sold 3,742 units of Electra during July last year leading to a YoY decline of 21.19 percent. RE Himalayan occupied the sixth spot with 2,730 units dispatched to showrooms across the country.

Honda, KTM generate decent volume

The bikemaker was only able to sell 479 units of the adventure tourer which has resulted in a massive YoY growth of 470 percent. In June this year, only 684 units of Himalayan were sold which led to an MoM of 299 percent.

Honda entered this class of motorcycles with H’Ness CB350 last year and retailed 2,285 units of the motorcycle last month. In June this year, the Japanese brand retailed 1,853 units of CB350 which has led to an MoM growth of 23.31 percent.

KTM broke into the list at the eighth spot with 250 series of motorcycles. The Austrian brand sold 1,002 units of its quarter-litre offerings in July this year thus recording an MoM growth of 87 percent. The YoY growth was even larger at 381.73 percent as KTM sold only 208 units during the same month last year. KTM 250 was followed by its Japanese nemesis FZ25 with 831 units dispatched to dealerships last month. YoY and MoM growths of 57.39 percent and 47.86 percent were registered.