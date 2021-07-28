Top 10 Motorcycles 200cc To 500cc June 2021 – Classic, Pulsar, KTM, CB350

While YoY sales growth is negative, MoM numbers have close to doubled in June 2021

Motorcycle sales in the 200cc to 500cc segment has registered a staggering MoM growth while YoY growth declined marginally. A total of 43,741 units were sold in June 2021, as compared to 44,102 units in June last year. That’s negative growth of -0.82%. Only two motorcycles, KTM 250 and KTM 390 have positive YoY growth in June 2021.

MoM growth is at 98.43%, as compared to 22,044 units sold in May 2021. All except Honda CB300R have positive MoM growth. Strong MoM numbers indicate that this segment has recovered faster than expected.

Royal Enfield continues to dominate

Royal Enfield has five motorcycles in top ten list with combined market share of more than 80%. Classic 350 leads the pack with sales of 17,377 units in June. YoY growth is negative at -23.45%, as compared to 22,699 units sold in June last year. Market share is at 39.73%. MoM growth is 88.08%, as compared to 9,239 units sold in May 2021. Next-gen Classic 350 is expected to be launched soon. It will pack in a range of updates including some visual enhancements and several new features.

At number two is Meteor 350 with sales of 8,770 units in June. Market share is at 20.05%. MoM growth is 159.85%, as compared to 3,375 units sold in May 2021. Next is Bullet 350 with sales of 5,317 units in June. YoY numbers are down by -34.42%, as compared to 8,108 units sold in June last year. Market share is at 12.16%. MoM numbers are up 16.68%, as compared to 4,557 units sold in May 2021.

Bajaj Pulsar 220 is at fourth place with sales of 3,540 units in June. YoY sales growth has dipped by -19.01%, as compared to 4,371 units sold in June last year. Market share is at 8.09%. MoM numbers have improved by 245.03%, as compared to 1,026 units sold in May 2021. Bajaj had recently introduced new updates for 220F. It included refreshed graphics and new colour options of Matte Black and Moon White.

At number five in the list is Electra 350 with sales of 3,137 units in June. YoY growth is down -22.70%, as compared to 4,058 units sold in June last year. Market share is at 7.17%. MoM numbers are up 48.53%, as compared to 2,112 units sold in May 2021.

CB350 registers strong MoM growth

At number six, Honda H’ness CB350 has registered sales of 1,853 units in June. Market share is at 4.24%. With MoM increase of 332.94%, CB350 has the highest sales growth in percentage terms among the top ten. Sales in May 2021 were at 428 units. Other motorcycles in top ten include Royal Enfield Himalayan (684 units), Yamaha FZ25 (562), KTM 250 (536) and Bajaj Avenger 220 (500).

Select motorcycles in the segment, like Jawa, Benelli, etc – are not included as their sales numbers are not available. With Covid largely tamed and reduced risk of third wave, motorcycle sales are expected to stay buoyant in the coming months. Customers can expect exciting times ahead, as a number of new launches are scheduled for this year.