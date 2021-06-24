Top 10 Motorcycles 200cc To 500cc May 2021 – Classic, Pulsar, Meteor, CB350

TVS Motor’s sole offering in this segment- Apache RR 310 recorded sale of only 41 units in May 2021, thereby, witnessing an MoM decline of 86.10 percent

Mid-displacement category of motorcycles in recent times has gained wide popularity due to new offerings in this segment. However, due to the recent surge in Covid-19 infections, businesses across the country including the automotive sector have been impacted severely. Sales of all automobiles have taken a nosedive during the last month.

The segment of displacement between 200cc and 400cc motorcycles has seen a massive downfall in sales figures for May 2021. All models under this category have witnessed a decline when compared to the previous month’s figures. A total of 22,044 motorcycles under this category were sold last month as opposed to 58,878 units sold in April this year.

Royal Enfield Leads Segment

This translates to an MoM decline in sales by 62.56 percent. The segment was spearheaded by Royal Enfield as usual with as many as four of the top five selling models under its belt. The list is topped by Classic 350 with 9,239 units of sales volume recorded last month.

In April, the figure stood at 23,298 units which resulted in a 60.34 percent MoM decline in sales. It was followed by its sibling Bullet 350 in the second spot with 4,557 units sold last month.

Royal Enfield sold 9,908 units of the retro motorcycle in April which translated to a MoM degrowth of 54.01 percent. The third spot was taken by the brand’s latest cruiser offering Meteor 350 with a sales volume of 3,375 units registered last month.

The figure stood at 7,844 units for the previous month which translated to a negative MoM growth of 56.97 percent. The electric self-start version of Bullet, formerly known as Electra, registered sales of 2,112 units against 3,631 units sold last month.

Negative Growth for all models

Negative growth of 41.83 percent was, therefore, recorded. Bajaj broke into the list with its flagship Pulsar 220F. The faired sports commuter registered sales of 1026 units last month instead of 3,914 units sold in April. This translates to a 73.79 percent MoM decline in sales. Royal Enfield Himalayan (463 units) and Honda CB350 (428 units) were not able to breach the 1000-mark figure and recorded MoM degrowth of 83.55 percent and 85.58 percent.

Bajaj Avenger 220 (178 units), KTM 250 series (168 units), Yamaha FZ25 (140 units) and KTM 390 series (129 units) were only able to retail over 100 units. All of them recorded a decline in MoM figures of 72.72 percent, 84.57 percent, 23,08 percent and 84.84 percent respectively. Rest of the bikes in this space, the likes of Dominar 400 (62 units), Dominar 250 (59 units) and more, were not able to breach even the 100-mark figure.