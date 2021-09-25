Top 10 Motorcycles 500cc+ Aug 2021 – RE 650 Twins, Hayabusa, Trident, Pan America

The premium segment of motorcycles include mostly foreign brands such as Triumph, Kawasaki, Harley Davidson barring Royal Enfield

Popularity of big bikes with an engine displacement greater than 500cc has grown over the last few years with entries of many premium brands in the Indian market. Last month 1,247 motorcycles from this space were sold in the country, therefore, witnessing a YoY growth of 17.64 percent.

Top 10 Motorcycles 500cc+ Aug 2021 – RE 650 Twins Lead Segment

During the same period last year, 1,060 bikes from this category were sold. The segment was led by the 650cc Twins from Royal Enfield- Interceptor and Continental GT. Cumulatively, both these motorcycles witnessed a sales volume of 834 units last month which is 30 units short of August last year. It resulted in a YoY decline of 17.64 percent.

Kawasaki dispatched 55 units of its flagship naked Z900 last month whereas Triumph sold 43 units of its entry entry-level naked motorcycle- Trident 660. Suzuki delivered 42 units of its flagship supersport Hayabusa last month and Honda sold 37 units of its middleweight naked CBR650. British brand Triumph dispatched 27 units of the recently launched new-gen Speed Twin. All these motorcycles have been fairly new entrants to the Indian market.

Harley Davidson Continues Trotting

Team Green sold 24 units of Ninja 650 in August this year as opposed to 33 units sold in August last year which translated to 27.27 percent YoY negative growth. The latest entrant to this list is Harley Davidson Pan America.

While the iconic American motorcycle brand has quite independent operations in the country, it continues to retail its motorcycles through dealerships run under Hero MotoCorp. The Indian bikemaker sold 20 units of the flagship adventure tourer last month.

Another Harley product Low Rider made it to the list at the ninth spot with 19 units sold in August this year instead of seven units during the same month last year. The flagship supersport offering from Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R witnessed a sales volume of 14 units. Triumph siblings Speed Triple and Street Twin also witnessed the same number of units sold.

Kawasaki, Triumph Feature Multiple Models

Ninja 1000 from Kawasaki witnessed a YoY decline of 47.83 percent in August this year as only 12 units of the sports bike were dispatched. The sole cruiser from the Japanese brand registered a sales volume of 11 units. Honda sold 10 units of its flagship adventure tourer last month while Triumph sold an identical number of Street Triple. All other models witnessed a volume of fewer than 10 units last month.

This includes models such as Versys 650, 1200X Forty-Eight, Versys 1000, Iron 883, Fat Boy and more. Most of the motorcycles in this list are fully imported via the Completely Built-up Unit (CBU) route while others are CKD units. Only the 650 Twins for Royal Enfield are completely locally manufactured in India.