Top 10 Motorcycles 500cc+ Jan 2022 – RE 650 Twins, Tiger, Trident, Ninja, Hayabusa

Royal Enfield 650 Twins are the highest-selling models in this 500cc+ category since they are the most affordable and locally manufactured models

Premium motorcycles with engine displacements above 500cc have found a market in India. Although this market isn’t as huge as the ones in Europe and North America, it has seen sizable growth in the last few years with more premium motorcycle brands coming to India with their new products.

A total of 1,570 units of motorcycles with engine capacity beyond 500cc were sold across the country last month. This was 78 units lesser than the volume recorded in January last year which has resulted in a YoY decline of 4.73 percent.

Top 10 Motorcycles 500cc+ Jan 2022 – RE 650 Twins lead segment

The sales chart was headed by the 650 Twins from Royal Enfield– Interceptor and Continental GT which cumulatively accumulated a volume of 1,238 units in January this year. During the same period last year, the company was able to dispatch 1,392 units of 650 Twins which resulted in a YoY decline of 11.06 percent. The 650 Twins currently command a market share of almost 79 percent.

The second spot was taken by Kawasaki Z900 with 57 units sold last month. The naked streetfighter dispatched 50 units a year back which translated to YoY growth of 14 percent.

Triumph broke into the liest with Trident 660 which recorded a monthly volume of 25 units in January. The naked roadster recently witnessed a price hike of Rs 50,000. Trident was followed by another Triumph in the form of Tiger 900 with 22 units sold last month.

Honda was able to dispatch 20 units of the fully-faired CBR 650F in January this year. It was immediately followed up by its nearest rival- Kawasaki Ninja 650. The Japanese brand was able to dispatch 18 units of the middle-weight Ninja as opposed to 39 units sold in January last year. Suzuki sold the exact same number of Hayabusa last month.

Harley Davidson remains stagnant

Triumph sold 14 units of Street Triple last month against 7 units in January 2021. This translated to YoY growth of 100 percent. Harley Davidson continues to retail bikes in India even after quitting independent operations in the country. The iconic American brand was able to sell 14 units of Sportster S. The same volume was also recorded by Kawasaki Ninja 1000 which witnessed a decline of 33.33 units.

No 500cc+ Motorcycles Sales Jan-22 Jan-21 Growth % YoY 1 650 Twin 1,238 1,392 -11.06 2 Z900 57 50 14.00 3 Trident 25 0 – 4 Tiger 900 22 26 -15.38 5 CBR 650F 20 0 – 6 Ninja650 18 39 -53.85 7 Hayabusa 18 0 – 8 Street Triple 14 7 100.00 9 Sportster S 14 0 – 10 Ninja1000 14 21 -33.33 11 Ninja ZX-10R 13 0 – 12 Rocket III 13 20 -35.00 13 Versys 650 11 18 -38.89 14 883 Iron 11 0 – 15 1200 X-Forty Eight 10 0 – 16 Fat Bob 8 0 – 17 Street Twin 7 0 – 18 Speed Twin 7 0 – 19 Boneville T120 6 0 – 20 Vulcan S 5 9 -44.44 21 DL650XA 5 0 – 22 Fat Boy 114 5 0 – 23 Z650 4 13 -69.23 24 Street Scrambler 4 0 – 25 Versys 1000 4 9 -55.56 26 Z650RS 3 0 – 27 Boneville Speedmaster 3 4 -25.00 28 Pan America 2 0 – 29 Boneville Bobber 2 0 – 30 Electra Glide 2 0 – 31 ZH2 1 0 – 32 RSV4 Factory 1 0 – 33 Tuono V4 1 0 – 34 Speed Triple 1 0 – 35 Road Glide 1 0 – 36 Africa Twin 0 12 -100.00 37 Fat Boy 0 9 -100.00 38 Boneville T100 0 5 -100.00 39 Forty Eight Special 0 4 -100.00 40 883 Iron 0 3 -100.00 41 1200 Custom 0 2 -100.00 42 Low Rider 0 2 -100.00 43 Low Rider S 0 2 -100.00 44 1200 X – Forty Eight 0 1 -100.00 – Total 1,570 1,648 -4.73

The flagship Ninja in the Kawasaki lineup- ZX-10R occupied the eleventh spot and recorded a monthly volume of 13 units in January this year. It was followed by the flagship Triumph in the form of Rocket III with a total of 13 units dispatched across the country last month. Versys 650 and Iron 883 were the next two offerings with 11 units dispatched for each model.