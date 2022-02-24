HomeBike NewsTop 10 Motorcycles 500cc+ Jan 2022 - RE 650 Twins, Tiger, Trident,...

Top 10 Motorcycles 500cc+ Jan 2022 – RE 650 Twins, Tiger, Trident, Ninja, Hayabusa

Arun Prakash
Royal Enfield Modified Cruiser
Royal Enfield Modified Cruiser – Eimor Customs.

Royal Enfield 650 Twins are the highest-selling models in this 500cc+ category since they are the most affordable and locally manufactured models

Premium motorcycles with engine displacements above 500cc have found a market in India. Although this market isn’t as huge as the ones in Europe and North America, it has seen sizable growth in the last few years with more premium motorcycle brands coming to India with their new products.

A total of 1,570 units of motorcycles with engine capacity beyond 500cc were sold across the country last month. This was 78 units lesser than the volume recorded in January last year which has resulted in a YoY decline of 4.73 percent.

Top 10 Motorcycles 500cc+ Jan 2022 – RE 650 Twins lead segment

The sales chart was headed by the 650 Twins from Royal Enfield– Interceptor and Continental GT which cumulatively accumulated a volume of 1,238 units in January this year. During the same period last year, the company was able to dispatch 1,392 units of 650 Twins which resulted in a YoY decline of 11.06 percent. The 650 Twins currently command a market share of almost 79 percent.

The second spot was taken by Kawasaki Z900 with 57 units sold last month. The naked streetfighter dispatched 50 units a year back which translated to YoY growth of 14 percent.

Motorcycle Sales 500cc + Segment Jan 2022
Motorcycle Sales 500cc + Segment Jan 2022

Triumph broke into the liest with Trident 660 which recorded a monthly volume of 25 units in January. The naked roadster recently witnessed a price hike of Rs 50,000. Trident was followed by another Triumph in the form of Tiger 900 with 22 units sold last month.

Honda was able to dispatch 20 units of the fully-faired CBR 650F in January this year. It was immediately followed up by its nearest rival- Kawasaki Ninja 650. The Japanese brand was able to dispatch 18 units of the middle-weight Ninja as opposed to 39 units sold in January last year. Suzuki sold the exact same number of Hayabusa last month.

Harley Davidson remains stagnant

Triumph sold 14 units of Street Triple last month against 7 units in January 2021. This translated to YoY growth of 100 percent. Harley Davidson continues to retail bikes in India even after quitting independent operations in the country. The iconic American brand was able to sell 14 units of Sportster S. The same volume was also recorded by Kawasaki Ninja 1000 which witnessed a decline of 33.33 units.

No500cc+ Motorcycles SalesJan-22Jan-21Growth % YoY
1650 Twin1,2381,392-11.06
2Z900575014.00
3Trident250
4Tiger 9002226-15.38
5CBR 650F200
6Ninja6501839-53.85
7Hayabusa180
8Street Triple147100.00
9Sportster S140
10Ninja10001421-33.33
11Ninja ZX-10R130
12Rocket III1320-35.00
13Versys 6501118-38.89
14883 Iron110
151200 X-Forty Eight100
16Fat Bob80
17Street Twin70
18Speed Twin70
19Boneville T12060
20Vulcan S59-44.44
21DL650XA50
22Fat Boy 11450
23Z650413-69.23
24Street Scrambler40
25Versys 100049-55.56
26Z650RS30
27Boneville Speedmaster34-25.00
28Pan America20
29Boneville Bobber20
30Electra Glide20
31ZH210
32RSV4 Factory10
33Tuono V410
34Speed Triple10
35Road Glide10
36Africa Twin012-100.00
37Fat Boy09-100.00
38Boneville T10005-100.00
39Forty Eight Special04-100.00
40883 Iron03-100.00
411200 Custom02-100.00
42Low Rider02-100.00
43Low Rider S02-100.00
441200 X – Forty Eight01-100.00
Total1,5701,648-4.73

The flagship Ninja in the Kawasaki lineup- ZX-10R occupied the eleventh spot and recorded a monthly volume of 13 units in January this year. It was followed by the flagship Triumph in the form of Rocket III with a total of 13 units dispatched across the country last month. Versys 650 and Iron 883 were the next two offerings with 11 units dispatched for each model.

