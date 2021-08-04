Top 10 Motorcycles 500cc+ June 2021 – RE 650 Twins, Hayabusa, Ninja, Tiger 900

No units of Harley Davidson or Indian Motorcycles were dispatched to India during June 2021

Big premium motorcycles cater only to a handful of customers in India but attract a lot of eyes from the general public. However, in these trying times, sales of such two-wheelers have been on the lower side. A total of 840 units of such motorcycles with engine displacement exceeding 500cc were sold in the country in June this year.

Royal Enfield 650 Twins Lead Sales

In comparison, a total of 1,058 units of such bikes were sold in India last year during the same month. The sales chart was headed by Royal Enfield 650 Twins- Interceptor and Continental GT with a cumulative sales of 530 units last month. The 650 Twins witnessed a drop in sales by 34.57 percent since during June last year, the company retailed 810 units.

None of the other models in this bracket was able to sell a three-digit figure. The second highest in this list was Kawasaki Z900 with a total sales of 46 units followed by the recently launched Triumph Trident with 37 units dispatched to dealers last month. The three-cylinder naked streetfighter is currently the most affordable offering from the British brand and is priced between Rs 6.95 lakhs and Rs 7.08 lakh (ex-showroom).

Triumph, Kawasaki Reveal Decent Numbers

Trident was followed by another new entrant- the third-gen Suzuki Hayabusa. The Japanese bikemaker was able to dispatch only 35 units of the supersport tourer last month. The first two batches of 101 units each have already been booked online and are being delivered to consumers in a phased manner. Unlike the previous-gen Hayabusa, the current model is a fully imported one brought via the CBU route.

Another Triumph broke into the top ten in the form Street Twin placed at the fifth spot. The British brand was able to sell only 23 units of the entry-level Bonneville. During the same period last year, the company retailed only 10 units of the classic motorcycle resulting in a YoY growth of 130 percent. Kawasaki sold 22 units of its flagship Ninja ZX-10R.

The Ninja was followed by Triumph Tiger 900 at seventh place. The adventure bike raked in 21 units for the British bike brand. Honda made its first impression with CBR 650F. The Japanese auto giant sold 18 units of the full-faired sports bike.

Honda CBR650F was trailed by Triumph Street Triple. The naked streetfighter raked 16 units in June this year which is 5 units less than June last year. Thus, it translated to a YoY decline of 23.81 percent.

Kawasaki sold only 15 units of Ninja 650 last month. During June last year, the Japanese bikemaker sold 30 units of CBR 650F-rival which resulted in a YoY decline of 50 percent. All the rest of the bikes witnessed single-digit sales with Ninja 1000, Bonneville Bobber and Bonneville T120 each raking in 9 units.