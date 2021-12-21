Top 10 Motorcycles 500cc+ Nov 2021 – 650 Twins, Ninja, Trident, Hayabusa

Other than 650cc Twins from Royal Enfield, no other motorcycle was able to touch four or even three-figure sales mark in November 2021

Popularity of premium motorcycles has seen a rise over the last few years. However, the recent crisis courtesy of semiconductor chip shortages has put a dent in their sales figures in recent months. A total of 2,491 motorcycles from this segment with engine displacement above 500cc were sold across the country in November 2021.

In comparison, during the same period last year, a total of 1,364 bikes from this category were sold which has translated to YoY growth of 82.62 percent. The top spot was taken by the 650cc Twins from Royal Enfield- Interceptor and Continental GT. Both motorcycles combined to generate a monthly volume of 2,154 units.

Motorcycles 500cc+ Nov 2021 – RE 650 Twins Take Bulk Of Volume

The 650 Twins accounted for a whopping 86.47 percent of market share in this segment. A total of 1,109 units of 650 Twins were sold in November last year which led to YoY growth of 94.23 percent. The second spot was occupied by Kawasaki Z900 which recorded a monthly volume of 49 units last month as opposed to 59 units sold in November last year. This led to a YoY degrowth of 17 percent.

Triumph Garners Decent Volume

The third spot was taken by Triumph Trident with 32 units dispatched across the country last month. Trident, which was launched earlier this year, is currently the most affordable offering by the iconic British brand in India. Kawasaki sold 31 units of Ninja 650 in November this year as opposed to 21 units sold during the same period last year. This translates to YoY growth of 47.62 percent.

Triumph sold 26 units of Street Triple last month which resulted in a YoY decline of 13.33 percent. During November last year, the British brand sold 30 units of the naked streetfighter in India. It was followed by the brand’s flagship motorcycle- Rocket III with a total of 24 units sold across the country. With 10 units of the power cruiser sold in November last year, a YoY growth of 71.43 percent was registered.

Japanese brands show presence

Flagship high-speed sports bikes such as Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, Ninja 1000 and Suzuki Hayabusa also made their presence felt with 18 units, 15 units and 17 units sold respectively last month. The adventure tourer range of Kawasaki- Versys, made it to the list with 1000cc and 650cc iterations. Both motorcycles accounted for respective volumes of 12 units and 11 units last month.

This led to YoY growth of 71.43 percent and a YoY decline of 47.62 percent. Versys 650 was immediately followed by its nearest rival in the form of Suzuki V-Strom 650 at the twelfth spot. The Japanese bikemaker was able to sell only 10 units of the adventure tourer which translated to 16.67 percent.

No 500cc+ Motorcycles Sales Nov-21 Nov-20 % 1 650 Twin 2,154 1,109 94.23 2 Z900 49 59 -16.95 3 Trident 32 0 – 4 Ninja650 31 21 47.62 5 Street Triple 26 30 -13.33 6 Rocket III 24 14 71.43 7 Ninja ZX-10R 18 0 – 8 Hayabusa 17 0 – 9 Ninja1000 15 15 0 10 Versys 1000 12 7 71.43 11 Versys 650 11 21 -47.62 12 DL650XA 10 12 -16.67 13 883 Iron 10 0 – 14 Sportster S 10 0 – 15 Vulcan S 9 13 -30.77 16 Street Scrambler 7 0 – 17 Speed Twin 7 0 – 18 Tiger 900 5 13 -61.54 19 1200 X-Forty Eight 5 0 – 20 Fat Boy 114 5 0 – 21 Low Rider 5 0 – 22 Fat Bob 4 0 – 23 Street Twin 3 19 -84.21 24 Boneville T120 3 5 -40.00 25 Low Rider Special 3 0 – 26 CBR 650F 2 0 – 27 Z650 2 8 -75.00 28 Boneville T100 2 5 -60.00 29 RSV4 Factory 2 0 – 30 Boneville Speedmaster 2 5 -60.00 31 Roadking 2 0 – 32 Aprilia RS660 1 0 – 33 Tuono V4 1 0 – 34 Boneville Bobber 1 0 – 35 Electra Glide 1 0 – 36 Fat Boy 0 2 -100.00 37 Low Rider S 0 2 -100.00 38 Tiger 800 XCx 0 1 -100.00 39 883 Iron 0 1 -100.00 40 CBR 1000RR 0 1 -100.00 41 Africa Twin 0 1 -100.00 – Total 2,491 1,364 82.62

Even after quitting independent operations, Harley Davidson bikes remain on sale in India courtesy of dealerships run by Hero MotoCorp. The most popular bikes from Harley- the Iron 883 and Sportster S accounted for only 10 units each in November this year.