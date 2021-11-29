Top 10 Motorcycles 500cc+ Oct 2021 – RE 650, Ninja, Tiger, Hayabusa

Big bike segment continues to be dominated by Royal Enfield 650 twins that have registered more than 75% market share in October 2021

Total sales of 500cc+ bikes in October 2021 are at 1,613 units. YoY growth is down by -7.72%, as compared to 1,748 units sold in the corresponding period last year. While Royal Enfield 650 twins maintain their lead, other popular names in top ten include Kawasaki and Trident. While Kawasaki and Trident have three bikes each in top ten, Suzuki, Harley and Honda have one each. Only two bikes in top 10 have reported negative YoY growth in October 2021.

Motorcycles 500cc+ Oct 2021 – 650 twins lead

Topping the list is Royal Enfield 650 twins with sales of 1,236 units in October. YoY growth is down by -17.93%, as compared to 1,506 units sold in October last year. Market share is at 76.63%. 650 twins are able to produce much higher volumes than other similar bikes, as they are affordably priced in the range of Rs 2.70 lakh to Rs 3.20 lakh.

With the success of 650 twins in both domestic and international markets, Royal Enfield will soon expand its 650 range to include a new motorcycle based on the SG650 concept. The company has also unveiled special 120th anniversary edition of 650 twins at EICMA.

At number two is Kawasaki Z900 with sales of 58 units in October. YoY growth is 87.10%, as compared to 31 units sold in October last year. Market share is at 3.60%. Next in the list is Triumph Trident with sales of 49 units in October. Market share is at 3.04%.

Trident was launched in India earlier this year in April at a starting price of Rs 6.95 lakh. The naked streetfighter gets a range of hi-tech features and is offered in four colour options. It is powered by a 660cc motor that makes 80 bhp / 64 Nm.

Kawasaki Ninja 650 is fourth with sales of 31 units in October. YoY growth is 63.16%, as compared to 19 units sold in October last year. Market share is at 1.92%. Fifth is Hayabusa with sales of 24 units. Market share is at 1.49%. Launched in April 2021 in its BS6 format, Hayabusa has been sold out till date. The last batch opened for bookings in July was sold out within a record 1 hour. The second batch had 100 units on sale.

Triumph Tiger 900 sales double

Placed at sixth place, Triumph Tiger 900 sales are at 22 units in October. YoY growth is 120.00%, as compared to 10 units sold in October last year. This is the highest YoY growth in top 10 in percentage terms. Tiger 900 market share is at 1.36%.

No 500cc+ Motorcycles Sales Oct-21 Oct-20 % 1 650 Twin 1,236 1,506 -17.93 2 Z900 58 31 87.10 3 Trident 49 0 – 4 Ninja 650 31 19 63.16 5 Hayabusa 24 0 – 6 Tiger 900 22 10 120.00 7 Ninja1000 19 16 18.75 8 883 Iron 14 0 – 9 Street Twin 14 25 -44.00 10 CBR650 13 0 – 11 Vulcan S 13 32 -59.38 12 DL650XA 13 0 – 13 Ninja ZX-10R 12 0 – 14 Versys 650 11 13 -15.38 15 Low Rider Special 10 0 – 16 Versys 1000 9 7 28.57 17 Fat Bob 7 0 – 18 Fat Boy 114 7 0 – 19 Z650 6 13 -53.85 20 Low Rider 6 0 – 21 1200 X-Forty Eight 5 0 – 22 Street Triple 4 18 -77.78 23 Boneville T100 4 9 -55.56 24 Street Scrambler 4 1 300.00 25 Pan America 3 0 – 26 Africa Twin 3 0 – 27 Boneville Speedmaster 3 7 -57.14 28 Boneville T120 3 21 -85.71 29 Speed Twin 3 0 – 30 Electra Glide 2 0 – 31 W800 1 7 -85.71 32 Boneville Bobber 1 0 – 33 Speed Triple 1 0 – 34 Heritage Classic 1 0 – 35 Road Glide 1 0 – 36 Forty Eight Special 0 4 -100.00 37 Fat Boy 0 3 -100.00 38 883 Iron 0 2 -100.00 39 Low Rider S 0 2 -100.00 40 Low Rider 0 1 -100.00 41 Rocket III 0 1 -100.00 – Total 1,613 1,748 -7.72

Other bikes in top 10 include Kawasaki Ninja 1000 (19 units), Harley Davidson Iron 883 (14), Triumph Street Twin (14) and Honda CBR 650R (13). Among these, the only bike with negative growth is Street Twin. Sales are down by -44%, as compared to 25 units sold in October last year. Ninja 1000 has 18.75% growth, as compared to 16 units sold in October last year. Honda CBR 650R was launched earlier this year in March and has 0.81% market share.