Top 10 Motorcycles April 2021 – Pulsar 4th, Apache 6th, Passion 9th

Pandemic effect is clearly evident with all top ten motorcycles registering negative MoM growth

Top ten motorcycles have lost one-third of their MoM sales in April, down from 8,38,488 units in March to 5,57,004 units in April. This was being expected due to challenges arising from the pandemic and lockdown in several districts.

Hero MotoCorp dominates

In numbers game, Hero MotoCorp is way ahead of other motorcycle manufacturers. Hero has four motorcycles in the top ten list; Splendor at first position, HF Deluxe at third, Glamour at seventh and Passion at ninth spot. Honda and Bajaj Auto have two motorcycles each, whereas TVS and Royal Enfield have one each in the top ten motorcycle list of April 2021.

Splendor continues with its top selling tag, registering sales of 1,93,508 units in April. MoM growth is down by -30.91%, as compared to 2,80,090 units sold in March. Splendor share in sales is at 34.74%. Honda CB Shine is next with sales of 79,416 units in April. MoM growth is down by -32.67%, as compared to 1,17,943 units sold in March. Share in sales is at 14.26%.

At number three is HF Deluxe with sales of 71,294 units in April. The motorcycle has lost more than half of its sales, as compared to 1,44,505 units sold in March. It is due to this reason that it has shifted down to third spot. Earlier, HF Deluxe was usually ranked at second spot. Share in sales in April is at 12.80%.

Bajaj Pulsar is fourth with sales of 66,586 units in April. MoM growth is down by -12.39%, as compared to 75,999 units sold in March. Share in sales is at 11.95%. At number five is Platina with sales of 35,467 units in April. Platina has lost close to half of its sales as compared to 69,025 units sold in March. Share in sales is at 6.37%.

Top 10 Motorcycles Apr-21 Mar-21 % Hero Splendor 1,93,508 2,80,090 -30.91 Honda CB Shine 79,416 1,17,943 -32.67 Hero HF Deluxe 71,294 1,44,505 -50.66 Bajaj Pulsar 66,586 75,999 -12.39 Bajaj Platina 35,467 69,025 -48.62 TVS Apache 29,458 33,162 -11.17 Hero Glamour 23,627 32,371 -27.01 RE Classic 350 23,298 31,694 -26.49 Hero Passion 17,748 30,464 -41.74 Honda Unicorn 16,602 23,235 -28.55 Total 5,57,004 8,38,488 -33.57

Other motorcycles in the list include TVS Apache (29,458 units), Hero Glamour (23,627), Royal Enfield Classic 350 (23,298), Hero Passion (17,748) and Honda Unicorn (16,602). Overall, max MoM loss in percentage terms is that of HF Deluxe. Motorcycles with relatively lesser MoM loss include Pulsar and Apache (-11.17%).

Future outlook

The situation in the next few months is expected to be the same as that of April. The second wave is proving to be a double whammy for the auto sector, which was just getting back on its feet after last year’s Covid wave.

As uncertainties prevail and business ecosystem remains constrained, the resilience of auto industry will be tested in the coming months. If things could normalize by June-July, it may be possible to make a speedy recovery by end of current fiscal.