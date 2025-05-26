Top 10 Motorcycles April 2025 – Splendor, Shine, Pulsar, Apache

In a recent post, we have covered the Top 10 Scooters for the month of April 2025. In this post, we will shift our gaze towards the Top 10 Motorcycles for the month of April 2025. These 10 contenders contributed a total of 7,21,735 units which was 21.36% down YoY as opposed to 9,17,790 units, registering 1,96,055 units volume loss.

Top 10 Motorcycles April 2025

At the top of this sales chart, we have Hero MotoCorp’s crown jewel, the Splendor. This best-selling motorcycle sold 1,97,893 units and accounted for 27.42% of the total sales in this list. Splendor saw sales go down by 38.34% YoY as Hero sold 3,20,959 units in April 2024. The volume loss suffered by Hero Splendor is 1,23,066 units.

One’s decline is another’s gain in the Motorcycle world. That gain was registered by Honda Shine as it sold 1,68,908 units last month, as opposed to 1,42,751 units from last year. This was an 18.32% YoY growth in sales and Shine accounted for 23.40% of the total sales of this list. Volume gain registered by Shine is 26,157 units.

In 3rd place, we have the Pulsar series by Bajaj Auto with 1,24,012 units sold. Pulsar accounted for 17.18% of the total sales on this list and it registered 14.36% YoY decline when compared to the 1,44,809 units sold last year. This resulted in a volume loss of 20,707 units YoY.

TVS Apache range of motorcycles stood in 4th place with 45,633 units. Unlike Pulsar range, TVS Apache registered a positive YoY growth, albeit at the rate of just 0.25%. Next in line is TVS’ Raider 125 that sold 43,028 units and registered 15.79% YoY decline, losing 8,070 units in volume.

Evergreen Classic 350 saw 9.08% YoY decline

In 6th place, we have Hero HF Deluxe at 41,645 units sold last month. When compared to 97,048 units sold last year, HF Deluxe registered 57.09% YoY decline as sales more than halved. Bajaj Platina sales dropped by 32.61% YoY as sales stood at 29,689 units, down from 44,054 units from last year.

The evergreen Royal Enfield Classic 350 also fell in the red in April 2025 as it sold 26,801 units registering 9.08% YoY decline when compared to 29,476 units sold last year, losing 2,675 units in volume. This was followed by Honda Unicorn with 26,017 units and 0.49% YoY growth and RE Hunter 350 with 18,109 units and 11.88% YoY growth.