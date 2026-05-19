Top 10 Motorcycles April 2026 – Splendor, Shine, Pulsar, Apache, Unicorn, Classic, Bullet

After taking a look at the top 10 two wheelers and top 10 scooters, let us now take a look at top 10 motorcycles in April 2026. India’s top 10 best-selling motorcycles registered strong YoY growth in April 2026. Combined sales of these motorcycles stood at 9,22,357 units, up from 6,95,367 units sold in April 2025. This resulted in volume growth of 2,26,990 units with overall YoY growth of 32.64%.

Top 10 Motorcycles April 2026

Hero Splendor range continued to dominate the charts with sales of 3,09,131 units in April 2026. Compared to 1,97,893 units sold in April last year, Splendor posted a healthy growth of 56.21% with volume gain of over 1.11 lakh units. Splendor alone accounted for nearly one-third of total sales among the top 10 motorcycles.

Honda Shine range secured second position with sales of 1,82,874 units. The commuter motorcycle registered YoY growth of 8.27%, gaining 13,966 units over April 2025 sales of 1,68,908 units. Bajaj Pulsar range was at third place with 1,31,031 units sold last month. Pulsar sales increased by 5.66% as against 1,24,012 units sold a year earlier. Hero HF Deluxe witnessed one of the strongest gains on the list. Sales more than doubled to 91,977 units, up from 41,645 units sold in April 2025. This translated to massive YoY growth of 120.86%.

TVS Apache series posted sales of 49,390 units with growth of 8.23% over 45,633 units sold last year. Honda CB Unicorn also reported strong gains, registering sales of 39,310 units, up 51.09% from 26,017 units. Royal Enfield Classic 350 continued to maintain strong momentum with sales of 37,967 units in April 2026. Compared to 26,801 units sold last year, Classic 350 recorded growth of 41.66%.

TVS Raider was the only motorcycle in the top 10 list to register a decline. Sales fell to 29,064 units from 43,028 units sold in April 2025, resulting in a decline of 32.45%. Hero Glamour posted the highest percentage growth among the top 10 motorcycles. Sales surged to 26,573 units from just 4,941 units sold in April last year. This resulted in massive YoY growth of 437.81%. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 rounded off the top 10 list with sales of 25,040 units. Compared to 16,489 units sold in April 2025, Bullet 350 registered growth of 51.86%.

Total Motorcycle Sales April 2026

Motorcycles continued to dominate India’s two-wheeler market in April 2026, accounting for nearly 61% share of total 2W sales. Motorcycle sales stood at 11,38,452 units, registering strong YoY growth of 30.61% compared to 8,71,666 units sold in April 2025. The segment added volumes of 2,66,786 units, significantly contributing to overall two-wheeler market growth.

Strong demand for commuter motorcycles such as Splendor, Shine and HF Deluxe, along with steady performance from premium offerings like Classic 350 and Bullet 350, helped drive the segment forward. Scooters recorded sales of 6,91,993 units with 26.19% growth, while mopeds posted comparatively modest growth of 9.03% with 42,246 units sold.