Top 10 Motorcycles Aug 2022 – Splendor, Pulsar, Apache, Glamour

Top 10 motorcycle sales in August 2022 improved by 17.92 percent YoY to 8,20,919 units with Hero Splendor and Honda CB Shine taking two top spots

Following our earlier stories that covered top 10 2 wheeler sales and top 10 scooter sales, we now take a look at the best-selling motorcycle in August 2022. Top 10 two wheeler sales improved by 10.92 percent in the past month while scooter sales saw a 5.91 percent YoY growth.

Top 10 Motorcycle sales on the other hand improved by 17.92 percent YoY. Total sales of the top 10 bikes stood at 8,20,919 units in August 2022, up from 6,96,165 units sold in August 2021. This was a 1,24,754 unit volume growth. Most models on this list have seen YoY growth except for the CB Shine, HF Deluxe and CT100.

Top 10 Motorcycles Aug 2022 – Hero Splendor Leads

Topping sales charts was the Hero Splendor with 2,86,007 units sold in the past month, up 18.33 percent compared to 2,41,703 units sold in August 2021. This was a 44,304 unit volume growth with the Splendor commanding a 34.84 percent share while the Splendor was the only motorcycle to see sales above the 2 lakh unit mark. There had been 2,50,409 units of the Splendor sold in July 2022 leading to a significant MoM growth. The new Hero Super Splendor 125 Canvas Black Edition launched in July 2022 at a starting price of Rs. 77,430 (ex-showroom Delhi) has added efficiently to these sales.

Honda CB Shine was at No. 2 with a YoY de-growth of 7.53 percent to 1,20,139 units, down from 1,29,926 units sold in August 2021. This was a 9,787 unit volume de-growth with the CB Shine commanding a 14.63 percent share.

Bajaj Platina posted a YoY growth in sales of 76.61 percent with 99,877 units sold in the past month, up from 56,615 units sold in August 2021. Currently commanding a 12.18 percent share on this list, sales in July 2022 had been at 48,484 units also noting a higher MoM growth.

Bajaj Auto Limited also had the Pulsar on this list at No. 4 with 97,135 units sold in the past month, up 46.94 percent YoY over 66,107 units sold in August 2021. However, Bajaj Pulsar had been at No. 3 in July 2022 when sales had stood at 1,01,905 units relating to a MoM de-growth. New 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 150 has been spied on test with launch expected sometime next year.

Sales de-growth was also reported for the HF Deluxe that slipped 36.96 percent to 72,224 units in August 2022, down from 1,14,575 units sold in August 2021. This was a 42,351 unit volume de-growth commanding an 8.80 percent share.

Top 10 Motorcycles Aug-22 Aug-21 Growth % YoY 1. Hero Splendor 2,86,007 2,41,703 18.33 2. Honda CB Shine 1,20,139 1,29,926 -7.53 3. Bajaj Platina 99,987 56,615 76.61 4. Bajaj Pulsar 97,135 66,107 46.94 5. Hero HF Deluxe 72,224 1,14,575 -36.96 6. TVS Apache 40,520 16,423 146.73 7. Hero Passion 28,149 14,812 90.04 8. Hero Glamour 27,613 23,747 16.28 9. Honda Unicorn 160 25,051 5,679 341.12 10. Bajaj CT100 24,094 26,578 -9.35 Total 8,20,919 6,96,165 17.92

Apache, Passion, Glamour

Following in quick succession on the top 10 motorcycle sales list were the TVS Apache, Hero Passion and Glamour each of which posted a YoY growth in sales. Apache sales improved 146.73 percent to 40,520 units in August 2022, up from 16,423 units sold in August 2021. Hero Passion and Glamour sales were higher by 90.04 percent and 16.28 percent respectively to 28,149 units and 27,613 units sold in August 2022 up from 14,812 units and 23,747 units sold in August 2021.

Honda Unicorn 160 saw the highest YoY growth at 341.12 percent to 25,051 units in August 2022, up from 5,679 units sold in August 2021. This was a 19,372 unit volume growth with a 3.05 percent share. Sales of the Bajaj CT100 have dipped 9.35 percent YoY to 24,094 units, down from 26,578 units sold in August 2021 relating to a 2,484 unit volume de-growth and a 2.94 percent share.