Top 10 Motorcycles Aug 2024 – Splendor, Pulsar, Unicorn, Apache, Classic 350, Xtreme 125

Top 10 Motorcycle Sales in India Grow by 15.49% in August 2024, Hero Splendor Leads the Segment

After taking a look at the top 10 two wheelers and top 10 scooters sold in Aug 2024, let us now take a look at the top 10 motorcycles last month. India’s motorcycle market witnessed solid growth in August 2024, with the top 10 motorcycles registering a total of 8,39,933 units sold, marking a 15.49% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to 7,27,285 units in August 2023. Hero Splendor continued to lead the pack, with Honda Shine and Bajaj Pulsar securing strong positions in the market.

Top 10 Motorcycles Aug 2024 – Hero Splendor Retains Top Spot

Hero Splendor maintained its position as the best-selling motorcycle in India, with 3,02,934 units sold in August 2024, up by 4.49% compared to 2,89,930 units in August 2023. This increase of 13,004 units gave the Splendor a commanding 36.07% share in the top 10 list. Honda Shine delivered a standout performance, posting a robust 31.15% YoY growth. Shine sold 1,49,697 units in August 2024, an increase of 35,555 units from 1,14,142 units in August 2023.

Bajaj Pulsar saw a solid 28.19% increase in sales, with 1,16,250 units sold in August 2024, up by 25,565 units compared to 90,685 units sold in August 2023. Pulsar secured 13.84% of the top 10 market. Hero HF Deluxe posted a 15.89% YoY growth, with sales rising to 84,607 units in August 2024, up by 11,601 units compared to 73,006 units sold in August 2023.

Bajaj Platina registered a 3.00% growth in sales, with 41,915 units sold in August 2024, an increase of 1,222 units from the 40,693 units sold in August 2023. Honda CB Unicorn saw marginal changes in its sales figures, with 31,451 units sold in August 2024, just 22 units fewer than the 31,473 units sold in August 2023.

No Top 10 Motorcycles Aug-24 Aug-23 Diff Growth % YoY % Share Aug 24 1 Hero Splendor 3,02,934 2,89,930 13,004 4.49 36.07 2 Honda Shine 1,49,697 1,14,142 35,555 31.15 17.82 3 Bajaj Pulsar 1,16,250 90,685 25,565 28.19 13.84 4 Hero HF Deluxe 84,607 73,006 11,601 15.89 10.07 5 Bajaj Platina 41,915 40,693 1,222 3.00 4.99 6 Honda CB Unicorn 31,451 31,473 -22 -0.07 3.74 7 TVS Apache 30,038 18,863 11,175 59.24 3.58 8 RE Classic 350 28,450 26,118 2,332 8.93 3.39 9 Hero Xtreme 125R 27,668 0 27,668 – 3.29 10 TVS Raider 26,923 42,375 -15,452 -36.46 3.21 – Total 8,39,933 7,27,285 1,12,648 15.49 100.00

TVS Apache Achieves Impressive Growth

TVS Apache recorded the highest growth in the top 10, with sales soaring by 59.24% YoY. Apache sold 30,038 units in August 2024, an increase of 11,175 units from 18,863 units in August 2023. Royal Enfield Classic 350 continued its steady growth, selling 28,450 units in August 2024, marking an 8.93% increase from 26,118 units sold in August 2023. The new Hero Xtreme 125R continues its impressive run into the market, selling 27,668 units in August 2024. Rival TVS Raider saw a sharp decline in sales, dropping by 36.46% YoY. Raider sold 26,923 units in August 2024, down by 15,452 units from 42,375 units in August 2023.

Month on Month Comparison

Top 10 motorcycles in India experienced a significant month-on-month (MoM) sales surge, with a total of 8,39,933 units sold, marking a 22.67% growth over the 6,84,696 units sold in July 2024. Hero Splendor saw a remarkable 37.19% MoM growth in August 2024, selling 3,02,934 units, up by 82,114 units compared to 2,20,820 units in July 2024. Honda Shine experienced a slight decline in MoM sales, with 1,49,697 units sold in August 2024, down by 13,705 units from 1,63,402 units in July 2024. Bajaj Pulsar posted a solid 21.36% MoM growth, selling 1,16,250 units in August 2024, an increase of 20,461 units compared to 95,789 units in July 2024.

Hero HF Deluxe witnessed a significant jump in sales, with 84,607 units sold in August 2024, marking an 81.45% increase from 46,627 units sold in July 2024. Bajaj Platina recorded a robust 44.90% MoM growth, selling 41,915 units in August 2024, up by 12,988 units from 28,927 units sold in July 2024. Honda CB Unicorn saw a 17.84% increase in sales, with 31,451 units sold in August 2024, up by 4,761 units from 26,690 units in July 2024.

TVS Apache experienced a slight dip in MoM sales, with 30,038 units sold in August 2024, down by 643 units from 30,681 units sold in July 2024. Royal Enfield Classic 350 posted a solid 33.11% MoM growth, selling 28,450 units in August 2024, an increase of 7,077 units from 21,373 units sold in July 2024. Classic 350 continues to capture the hearts of retro motorcycle enthusiasts. Hero Xtreme 125R saw a 7.07% MoM growth, with 27,668 units sold in August 2024, an increase of 1,828 units from 25,840 units sold in July 2024. TVS Raider recorded a steady 9.68% MoM growth, with 26,923 units sold in August 2024, up by 2,376 units from 24,547 units in July 2024. Raider continues to be a strong contender in the entry-level sporty commuter segment.