Top 10 Motorcycles August 2025 – Splendor, Shine, Pulsar, Apache, Classic 350

In August 2025, motorcycle sales increased sharply with both YoY and MoM growth to 8.82 lakh units

The motorcycle segment has shown off strong demand in August 2025. New entrants, revised pricing and festive cheer boosted sales in this segment. Total motorcycle sale in the top 10 list stood at 8,82,349 units in the past month. This was an 8.67% YoY growth from 8,11,962 units while MoM sales also ended strongly over 7,24,629 units sold in July 2025.

The list shows off most models on this list that have witnessed significant growth while only 3 models have suffered some decline. Recent changes in GST for motorcycles in the sub-350cc segment from 28% to 18% have significantly improved affordability.

Top 10 Motorcycles August 2025

The top order of motorcycles continued to show off the Hero Splendor at No. 1 followed by the Honda Shine and Bajaj Pulsar. Splendor sales stood at 3,11,698 units. This was a 2.89% YoY growth from 3,02,934 units sold in Aug 2024 to command a 35.33% share of this list.

At No. 2, Honda Shine sales fell by 6.32% to 1,63,963 units, when compared to 1,75,031 units sold in the same month last year. It did however, show up a strong improvement on a MoM basis as against 1,59,658 units sold in July 2025. Splendor and Shine also maintained top spots on the list of best-selling two wheelers in Aug 2025.

Strong demand was directed towards the Bajaj Pulsar, sales of which jumped 61.21% to 1,09,382 units in Aug 2025. This was a 41,533 unit volume increase from 67,849 units sold in Aug 2024. Positive demand was also reported for the HF Deluxe, sales of which went up by 6.09% YoY to 89,762 units from 84,607 units.

Next in line was the TVS Apache range. Sales surged to 45,038 units in Aug 2025, a 49.94% rise over 30,038 unit sales in the same month of last year. On the other hand, Bajaj Platina suffered a 6.69% YoY decline. Sales fell to 39,110 units, down from 41,915 units.

Classic 350, Raider, Unicorn, Passion

On the top 10 motorcycle sales list, at No. 7 was the Classic 350 from Royal Enfield. Sales were up 26.63% on a YoY basis to 36,025 units as against 28,450 units sold in Aug 2024. TVS Raider too showed off strong demand with a 24.18% rise to 33,434 units, 6,511 units over 26,923 units sold in Aug 2024.

On the other hand, Unicorn sales dipped by 6.92% to 29,274 units from 31,451 units while Passion sales improved by 8.34% to 24,663 units. This was a 1,899 unit volume increase in Aug 2025 from 22,764 units sold in the same month of last year.