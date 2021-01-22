Top 10 Motorcycles Dec 2020 – Pulsar No 3, Classic 350 Beats TVS Apache

Top 10 motorcycle sales grew by 8.35% recording 6,34,141 units in December 2020 as against 5,85,291 units sold in December 2019

The entire motorcycle segment has noted significant growth in the past month. Here we assess the list of the 10 top-selling motorcycles for December 2020. The list showcases the continued dominance of Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto as the two bike makers with the most offerings in sales charts.

Where sales of top 10 motorcycles are concerned, the past month saw a total of 6,34,141 units being sold. This was an increase of 8.35 percent over 5,85,291 units sold in Dec 19.

Hero MotoCorp commanded the list with the Splendor at No.1 with only a marginal YoY increase of 0.62 percent to 1,94,930 units, up from 1,93,726 units sold in the same month of the previous year. Splendor exclusively commanded the list with a 30.74 percent market share. The Splendor range includes the Splendor Plus, Splendor iSmart, and Super Splendor.

Hero HF Deluxe, Passion and Glamour

Next in line was the HF Deluxe motorcycle of which 1,41,168 units were sold in Dec 20 an increase of 1.60 percent over 1,38,951 units sold in Dec 19. The HF Deluxe currently commands a market share of 22.26 percent.

Hero MotoCorp also had the Passion and the Glamour on this list of top 10 motorcycles sold in Dec 20 at No. 6 and 9 respectively. The company noted positive sales for the Passion, up 35.85 percent to 36,624 units from 26,960 units sold in Dec 19. However sales of the Glamour dipped 32.75 percent to 19,238 units.

At No. 3 was the Bajaj Pulsar. Sales increased 48.08 percent in the past month to 75,421 units, up from 50,931 units sold in the same month of the previous year. Bajaj Auto has recently hiked the prices of the entire Pulsar range in India. They also reported their highest quarter growth for Oct-Dec 2020.

Honda CB Shine was also a strong seller with sales up 9.67 percent in Dec 20. Sales stood at 56,003 units while market share was at 18.38 percent. In the past month, the company announces sales of the CB Shine 125cc motorcycle having crossed the 90 lakh unit mark since launch in 2006.

No Top 10 Motorcycles Dec-20 Dec-19 1 Hero Splendor (+1%) 1,94,930 1,93,726 2 Hero HF Deluxe (+2%) 1,41,168 1,38,951 3 Bajaj Pulsar (+48%) 75,421 50,931 4 Honda CB Shine (+10%) 56,003 51,066 5 Royal Enfield Classic 350 (+35%) 39,321 29,121 6 Hero Passion (+36%) 36,624 26,960 7 Bajaj Platina (-14%) 30,740 35,914 8 TVS Apache (+30%) 26,535 20,302 9 Hero Glamour (-33%) 19,238 28,606 10 Yamaha FZ (+46%) 14,161 9,714 – Total (+8%) 6,34,141 5,85,291

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Climbs to No 5

Royal Enfield Classic 350, is the most expensive motorcycle in the list of top 10. Despite this, it has managed to generate good numbers. For Dec 2020, it was on the 5th spot, beating the likes of TVS Apache.

Bajaj Platina was lower down the order. The Platina noted de-growth in the past month with sales down 14.41 percent to 30,740 units while the TVS Apache sales increased 30.70 percent in the past month. TVS Motor Co has also increased prices across the Apache 160, 180, 200, 310 range from 1st Jan 2021 and these sporty commuter motorcycles is now more expensive by up to Rs. 3,000. At No. 10 was the Yamaha FZ with sales growth of 45.78 in the past month to 14,161 units, up from 9,714 units sold in Dec 19.