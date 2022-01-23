Top 10 Motorcycles Dec 2021 – Splendor, Pulsar, Classic 350, Apache, Unicorn

Hero Splendor continued to hold its supremacy in the market – Was the only motorcycle in Dec 2021, to see sales above the 1 lakh unit mark

The month of December 2021 was difficult for the two wheeler segment as every leading two wheeler manufacturer posted sales de-growth. The ongoing impact of 2nd wave of COVID-19 coupled with onset of Omicron virus related to lackluster sales through the past month. Hero MotoCorp posted a 12 percent YoY de-growth while Bajaj Auto sales were down 1 percent. TVS December sales dipped 17 percent while Royal Enfield sales remained flat on a YoY basis.

Top 10 Motorcycles Dec 2021 – Splendor Maintains No 1

We have a look at the top 10 motorcycles sold last month. Sales increased on a YoY basis in December 2021 to 6,16,628 units, up 1.17 percent over 6,09,514 units sold in December 2020. It was Hero Splendor that once again scaled sales charts and was the only bike on this list to see sales above 1 lakh unit mark. Hero Splendor sales stood at 2,26,759 units, up from 1,94,930 units sold in December 2020. This was a 16.33 percent YoY growth with a share of 36.77 percent.

At No. 2 was Hero HF Deluxe that gained one place since November 2021 putting Honda CB Shine at No.3. In December 2021 sales of HF Deluxe stood at 83,080 units, down 41.15 percent over 1,41,168 units sold in December 2020. In November 2021, sales of HF Deluxe had stood at 76,149 relating to a significant MoM growth.

CB Shine sales increased 21.53 percent to 68,061 units in December 2021, up from 56,003 units sold in December 2020. CB Shine currently holds an 11.04 percent share in this segment. Earlier this week, sales of CB Shine hit the 1 crore unit milestone. Honda CB Shine was launched in India in 2006 and quickly gained the title of being the best selling motorcycle in the 125cc segment. Within a period of 54 months of launch in India, it crossed the 10 lakh sales mark and now sales have crossed 1 crore.

Bajaj Pulsar and Platina, RE Classic 350 and Hero Glamour

Following in quick succession were Bajaj Pulsar, RE Classic 350 and Hero Glamour. Bajaj Pulsar is one of the most popular nameplates in the motorcycle segment in India. Its range consists of different models with engine sizes ranging from 125cc to 250cc.

At No. 4 on the top 10 list of motorcycle sales in the past month, Pulsar sales dipped 13.86 percent to 64,966 units, down from 75,421 units sold in December 2020. Platina sales however, noted a significant YoY increase by 45.74 percent to 44,800 units, up from 30,740 units sold in December 2020.

RE Classic 350 sales dipped 11.69 percent YoY to 34,723 units, down from 39,321 units sold in December 2020. Classic 350 meets with a new rival with the new Yezdi motorcycles, which are significantly more powerful.

Top 10 Motorcycles Dec-21 Dec-20 Growth % YoY 1. Hero Splendor 2,26,759 1,94,930 16.33 2. Hero HF Deluxe 83,080 1,41,168 -41.15 3. Honda CB Shine 68,061 56,003 21.53 4. Bajaj Pulsar 64,966 75,421 -13.86 5. Bajaj Platina 44,800 30,740 45.74 6. Royal Enfield Classic 350 34,723 39,321 -11.69 7. Hero Glamour 31,595 19,238 64.23 8. TVS Apache 23,533 26,535 -11.31 9. Yamaha FZ 19,790 14,161 39.75 10. Honda Unicorn 19,321 11,997 61.05 Total 6,16,628 6,09,514 1.17

At No. 7 on the list was Hero Glamour. Sales in December 2021 surged 64.23 percent to 31,595 units, up from 19,238 units sold in December 2020. TVS Apache, FZ and Honda Unicorn completed this list with Apache sales down 11.31 percent to 23,533 units from 26,535 units sold in December 2020. FZ and Unicorn sales increased 39.75 percent and 61.05 percent respectively to 19,790 units and 19,321 units in December 2021 from 14,161 units and 11,997 units sold respectively in December 2020.