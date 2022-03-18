Top 10 Motorcycles Feb 2022 – Splendor, Pulsar, Classic 350, Apache, Raider

Top 10 motorcycle sales for February 2022 sees volume size wiped away by a quarter

Motorcycle manufacturers have taken quite the pounding in February 2022. Top 10 motorcycle sales fell by a quarter. Cumulative sales is down to 5,39,547 units from 7,23,290 units. Volume loss stood at 53,691 units at 21.70 percent decline.

MoM sales fell from 6,14,700 units. Volume loss stood at about 75k units at 12.23 percent decline. While MoM sales decline isn’t as grim, YoY performance for the top order has seen manufacturer’s sucker-punched, with TVS Raider being the only gainer.

Top 10 Motorcycles Feb 2022 – Splendor Leads

In the top order, Splendor’s market share stood at 35.91 percent. Sales fell to 1,93,731 units, down from 2,47,422 units. Volume loss stood at 53,691 units at 21.70 percent decline. MoM sales fell from 2,08,263 units. Volume loss stood at 14,532 units at 7 percent decline.

Honda CB Shine sales fell to 81,700 units, down from 1,15,970 units. Volume loss stood at 34,270 units at sales decline of 29.55 percent. MoM sales decline is reported at 22.31 percent. Sales fell from 1,05,159 units at volume loss of 23,459 units.

Hero HF Deluxe sales decline stood at 39.89 percent. Sales fell to 75,927 units, down from 1,26,309 units. Volume loss stood at over 50k units. MoM sales fell from 85,926 units. At 10k units volume loss, sales decline stood at 11.64 percent.

Pulsar, Classic 350 In Top 5

Bajaj Pulsar sales fell to 54,951 units, down to 81,454 units. Volume loss stood at 26,503 units at 32.54 percent decline. MoM sales fell from 66,839 units at 11,888 units in volume loss. Sales decline stood at 17.79 percent.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 sales fell to 30,082 units, down from 36,025 units. Volume loss stood at 5,943 units at 16.50 percent decline. MoM sales improved, up from 26,775 units. Volume gain stood at 3.3k units at 12.35 percent growth. Bajaj Platina sales fell to 29,124 units, down from 46,264 units. Volume loss stood at 17,140 units at 37.05 percent decline. MoM sales decline was similar, down from 46,942 units.

Hero Glamour sales remained flat at 27,406 units. A year earlier this number stood at 27,375 units. MoM sales is up from 24,473 units at 11.98 percent growth. Volume gain stood at 2,933 units.

TVS Apache sales almost halved, down to 16,406 units from 31,735 units. Volume loss stood at 15,329 units at 48.30 percent decline. MoM sales fell from 25,925 units. Volume loss stood at 9,519 units at 36.72 percent decline.

Top 10 Motorcycles Feb-22 Feb-21 Growth % YoY 1. Hero Splendor 1,93,731 2,47,422 -21.70 2. Honda CB Shine 81,700 1,15,970 -29.55 3. Hero HF Deluxe 75,927 1,26,309 -39.89 4. Bajaj Pulsar 54,951 81,454 -32.54 5. Royal Enfield Classic 350 30,082 36,025 -16.50 6. Bajaj Platina 29,124 46,264 -37.05 7. Hero Glamour 27,406 27,375 0.11 8. TVS Apache 16,406 31,735 -48.30 9. Honda Dream 15,476 10,736 44.15 10. TVS Raider 14,744 0 – Total 5,39,547 7,23,290 -25.40

Honda Dream sales is up at 15,476 units, up from 10,736 units. Volume gain stood at 4,740 units at 44.15 percent growth. MoM sales is up from 13k units at 18.85 percent growth. Volume gain stood at 2,455 units.

TVS Raider sales stood at 14,744 units. MoM sales improved from 11,377 units. Volume gain stood at 3,367 units at 29.59 percent growth. With a slow start to 2022 based on January and February sales, manufacturer’s have their work cut out for them in March if they hope to end Q1 in the green.