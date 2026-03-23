Top 10 Motorcycles Feb 2026 – Splendor, Shine, Pulsar, Deluxe, Apache, Classic 350

After taking a look at the top 10 2ws and top 10 scooters last month, let us now take a look at the top 10 motorcycles. India’s motorcycle segment registered strong growth in February 2026, with the top 10 models collectively selling 8,74,781 units. This marks a 27.40% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to 6,86,633 units sold in February 2025. Demand remained strong across commuter as well as premium segments, with most models reporting positive growth.

Top 10 Motorcycles Feb 2026

Hero Splendor retained its position as India’s best-selling motorcycle with 3,21,952 units sold in February 2026. It posted a massive 54.96% YoY growth, contributing a significant share to overall motorcycle sales. Honda Shine secured the second spot with 1,71,360 units, registering a 10.87% growth. Bajaj Pulsar followed in third place with 1,11,617 units, up by 26.98% YoY, continuing its strong performance in the sporty commuter segment.

Hero HF Deluxe recorded 71,717 units with marginal growth of 1.61%, indicating stable demand in the entry-level commuter segment. TVS Apache posted 45,166 units, growing by 19.00%, reflecting consistent demand in the performance-oriented segment. Royal Enfield Classic 350 saw sales of 34,307 units, registering an 11.96% growth, while Honda CB Unicorn reported 36,317 units with a strong 25.53% increase.

TVS Raider continued its upward trend with 36,134 units, marking a 28.44% YoY growth. Bajaj Platina recorded 24,390 units, up by 16.57%, maintaining its position in the commuter space. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 rounded off the top 10 list with 21,821 units, registering a 13.39% YoY growth. The model continues to hold strong appeal among buyers looking for a classic motorcycle experience.

OEM wise performance

OEM-wise analysis of the top 10 motorcycles for February 2026 highlights Hero MotoCorp’s clear dominance, driven largely by Splendor along with steady volumes from HF Deluxe. The brand continues to lead the commuter segment with a strong margin over rivals.

Honda holds a solid second position, supported by consistent demand for Shine and CB Unicorn, although its growth remains relatively moderate compared to others. Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor are showing healthy momentum, with Pulsar, Platina, Apache and Raider contributing to strong double-digit growth, indicating rising traction in both commuter and sporty segments.

Royal Enfield, while lower in volumes, maintains a stable presence with Classic 350 and Bullet 350, reflecting sustained demand in the premium motorcycle space. Overall, the data shows that while commuter bikes continue to dominate volumes, growth is fairly well distributed across segments, with multiple OEMs strengthening their positions.