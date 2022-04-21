Top 10 Motorcycles FY 2022 – Splendor, Pulsar, Apache, Classic 350

Top 10 motorcycle sales in FY 2022 ended with a 10.90 percent YoY de-growth

Even as the motorcycle market in India amasses huge numbers, the recent past has seen sales ebb significantly. Multiple waves of the pandemic, lower rural demand, sky rocketing fuel prices, closure of offices, schools and colleges and higher cost of ownership have individually and collectively had a significant role to play in this de-growth.

The issue is further compounded by the ongoing strife in Ukraine that has adversely affected supply chains and procurement of key precious metals. Such is the scenario, that FADA has urged all two-wheeler OEMs to announce special schemes in a bid to boost sales. Hero MotoCorp led the list with 4 out of 10 bikes among the top ten. Bajaj had 3 motorcycles in the list namely Pulsar, Passion and CT while Honda, TVS and Royal Enfield had 1 each.

Top 10 Motorcycles FY 2022 – Splendor on Top

Total motorcycle sales on the top 10 list stood at 75,10,481 units in FY 2022, down 10.90 percent over 84,28,957 units sold in FY 2021. This was a volume loss of 9,18,476 units. Hero Splendor, Honda CB Shine and Bajaj Platina were the only three models to post a YoY growth.

Out of these, Hero Splendor was at No. 1 with sales of 26,65,386 units, up 8.30 percent over 24,61,172 units. With a 2,04,214 unit volume growth, the Splendor commanded a 35.49 percent share. Not only was the Splendor the best selling motorcycle in FY 2022 but it was also the highest selling two wheeler, overtaking Honda Activa by a significant margin.

Hero HF Deluxe was at No. 2 with sales of 11,65,163 units in FY 2022. This was a 29.88 percent YoY de-growth over 16,61,735 units sold in FY 2021 leading to a volume de-growth of 4,96,572 units even as the company currently commands a 15.51 percent share.

Honda CB Shine, Bajaj Pulsar and Platina

Sales of Honda CB Shine in FY 2022 increased 11.48 percent to 11,01,684 units, up from 9,88,201 units sold in FY 2021. Honda has also resorted to a price hike in April 2022 with the CB Shine drum and disc variants now at Rs 76,314 and Rs 80,314 respectively.

Bajaj Pulsar sales dipped 17.86 percent to 7,77,044 units, down from 9,45,978 units sold in FY 2021 however, Platina sales increased 27.49 percent to 5,75,847 units in FY 2022, up from 4,51,685 units sold in FY 2021. TVS Motor Company saw its Apache sales remain more or less flat on a YoY basis. 3,25,644 units had been sold in FY 2021 while sales in FY 2022 dipped 0.01 percent to 3,25,598 units.

Top 10 Motorcycles FY 2022 FY 2021 Growth % YoY 1. Hero Splendor 26,65,386 24,61,172 8.30 2. Hero HF Deluxe 11,65,163 16,61,735 -29.88 3. Honda CB Shine 11,01,684 9,88,201 11.48 4. Bajaj Pulsar 7,77,044 9,45,978 -17.86 5. Bajaj Platina 5,75,847 4,51,685 27.49 6. TVS Apache 3,25,598 3,25,644 -0.01 7. Hero Glamour 2,82,993 4,62,914 -38.87 8. Royal Enfield Classic 350 2,67,611 3,61,140 -25.90 9. Bajaj CT 1,92,483 2,83,027 -31.99 10. Hero Passion 1,56,672 4,87,461 -67.86 Total 75,10,481 84,28,957 -10.90

At No. 7, Hero Glamour sales dipped 38.87 percent to 2,82,993 units in FY 2022, down from 4,62,914 units sold in FY 2021. Following a price revision in April 2022, the Glamour range gets more expensive with the top spec Glamour Xtec Disc listed at Rs 87,520.

RE Classic 350, Bajaj CT and Hero Passion

Royal Enfield Classic 350, Bajaj CT and Hero Passion completed this list with each posting significant YoY de-growth. Classic 350 sales dipped 25.90 percent to 2,67,611 units, down from 3,61,140 units sold in FY 2021. CT sales fell 31.99 percent to 1,92,483 units from 2,83,027 units sold in FY 2021 while Passion saw the maximum YoY degrowth in this segment at 67.86 percent to 1,56,672 units sold in FY 2022 down from 4,87,461 units sold in FY 2021.