Top 10 Motorcycles FY2021 – Hero Splendor Leads With 24.6 Lakh Sales

Top 10 motorcycles report cumulative sales de-growth of 10.49 percent in FY21

In the new environment of the COVID-19 era, when the need for personal means of travel is at an all-time high, motorcycle sales in India have suffered a negative impact. Taking into account the top 10 motorcycles sold in FY21, it may be noted that sales dipped 10.49 percent to 84,27,562 units, down 9,87,331 units as against 94,13,893 units sold in FY20.

Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto ruled the list while Honda, Royal Enfield and TVS Motor also made their contributions. Among each of these offerings, only Honda CB Shine and Bajaj Pulsar noted positive sales while each of the other motorcycles in the list posted de-growth.

Hero Splendor at No. 1

It was the Hero Splendor at No. 1 that commanded a 29.19 percent share in top 10 motorcycle sales in FY21. The Hero Splendor, an entry level commuter bike that boasts of high mileage and lower cost of maintenance saw sales of 24,60,248 units in the past year, down 6.55 percent as against 26,32,800 units sold in FY20.

Hero MotoCorp had the HF Deluxe at No.2 but also suffering a de-growth, down 19 percent to 16,61,272 units sold in FY21 as compared to 20,50,974 units sold in FY20. Hero MotoCorp has just launched the new HF 100 in India priced at Rs.49,400. It is the most affordable model in the company lineup, positioned below the HF Deluxe with which it shares some styling cues.

There was also the Hero Passion and Glamour on this list of top 10 motorcycles sold in FY21. Positioned at Nos. 5 and 6 respectively, both bikes saw de-growth in the past year. Passion sales dipped marginally by 2.95 percent to 4,87,455 units, down from 5,02,264 units sold in FY20. Sales of the Glamour motorcycle on the other hand, suffered a relatively high percentage of de-growth at 23.18 percent to 4,62,912 units as against 6,02,623 units sold in FY20.

Honda CB Shine recorded the third highest sales in FY21. The CB Shine is a popular buy in the premium commuter segment and posted positive sales in the past year at 9,88,201 units, up 4.20 percent as against 9,48,384 units sold in FY20.

Bajaj Pulsar Posts Sales Growth

Sales of the Bajaj Pulsar range of bikes also noted positive growth. It was positioned at No. 4 with 10.51 percent growth to 9,45,978 units, up from 8,56,026 units sold in FY20. Bajaj Auto Limited has recently added to the Pulsar range with the new NS 125, an entry level model priced at Rs. 93,690.

The Bajaj CT was also on the list at No.10 with the most de-growth among each of the top 10 motorcycles sold in FY21. De-growth stood at 41.06 percent with 2,83,027 units sold in FY21, down from 4,80,204 units sold in FY20. Platina sales dipped 21.89 percent to 4,51,685 units commanding a 5.36 percentage share.

Royal Enfield and TVS Motor also featured on this list. RE Classic 350 was at No. 8 with 3,61,140 units sold down 9.29 percent as against 3,98,144 units sold in FY20. TVS Apache was at No.9 with 3,25,644 units sold, de-growth of 10.84 percent as compared to 3,65,237 units sold in FY20. The company has recently hiked the prices of the Apache range. Apache RTR 200 4V and 160 4V prices have been hiked and prices of the RTR 160 and RTR 180 have also increased by Rs 1,295.