Top 10 Motorcycles FY25 – Splendor, Shine, Pulsar, Apache, Classic 350

India’s motorcycle market for FY25 was firmly in the hands of Hero MotoCorp. The company had three motorcycles on this list accounting for 47,52,589 units alone which is around half of the volume on this list. This was followed by Honda with 22,26,514 units, Bajaj with 17,64,556 units, Bajaj with 8,46,037 units and Royal Enfield with 3,50,732 units.

The top 10 Motorcycles FY25 sales chart accounted for a total of 99,40,428 units in total, which registered an 8.58% YoY growth over the 91,55,207 units sold in FY24. This resulted in a volume growth of 7,85,221 within this list. Unlike the Top 10 Scooters FY25 sales chart, there were a few motorcycles on this list that registered YoY decline.

Top 10 Motorcycles FY25

At the top of this chart, we have Hero MotoCorp’s prized possession, the Splendor. This commuter sold 34,98,449 units and accounted for 35.19% of the total sales within this list. In FY24, Splendor sold 32,93,324 units and hence the YoY growth for FY25 was 6.23% with a volume gain of 2,05,125 units YoY.

In 2nd place, we have Honda’s Shine with 18,91,399 units sold in FY25. While the sales are not as much as Splendor, Shine has registered a 27.54% YoY growth gaining 4,08,442 units in volume, which is almost double the volume gain registered by Splendor. Shine also accounted for 19.03% of the total sales within the Top 10 Motorcycles list.

In 3rd place, we have Bajaj’s Pulsar lineup with a total of 13,25,816 units sold in FY25. Pulsar was the first motorcycle on this list to register a YoY decline of 6.04%, losing 85,158 units along the way as the company sold 14,10,974 units in FY24. Bajaj Pulsar accounted for 13.34% of the total sales of this list.

In 4th place, we have HF Deluxe from Hero MotoCorp. Just like the Pulsar, HF Deluxe also registered a YoY decline of 6.10% as the 9,71,119 units sold in FY25 were not enough to outperform the 10,34,178 units sold in FY24. The volume lost YoY by Hero HF Deluxe was 63,059 units YoY.

Xtreme 125R registered 1,724.29% YoY growth

TVS Apache’s and Bajaj Platina’s sales fell close to each other at 4,46,218 units and 4,38,740 units respectively. While the Apache lineup registered an 18.02% YoY growth over the 3,78,072 units from FY24 with 68,146 units volume growth, Platina witnessed a de-growth of 12.69% over the 5,02,486 units sold in FY24, losing 63,746 units in volume.

7th and 8th place were held by TVS Raider 125 and Royal Enfield Classic 350 as they sold 3,99,819 units with 16.43% YoY decline and 3,50,732 units with 8.80% YoY growth respectively. Hero Xtreme 125R and Honda CB Unicorn took 9th and 10th place on this list with 2,83,021 units and 3,35,115 units respectively. Xtreme 125R saw 1,724.29% YoY growth, while CB Unicorn’s growth was at 41.46% YoY.