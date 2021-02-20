Top 10 Best Selling Motorcycles Jan 2021 – Splendor No 1, Platina No 8

Hero MotoCorp its Splendor, HF Deluxe, Passion and Glamour on the list of top 10 motorcycle sold in January 2021

As was seen in the case of passenger vehicles, motorcycle sales in India ended the year on a most positive note. This progress has continued into the New Year with most two wheeler makers posting positive sales growth in January 2021. Here we assess top 10 motorcycle sales in January 2021 wherein it can be seen that Hero MotoCorp ruled the charts with 4 bikes, 2 of which claimed the top two positions.

Top 10 Motorcycles Jan 2021

Taking into account top 10 motorcycle sales, January 2021 saw total sales of 7,26,145 units, up 3.32 percent over 7,37,630 units sold in Jan 20. Hero MotoCorp had the Splendor and HF Deluxe in top two spots on the list. Splendor had a 29.57 percent share, noted sales of 2,25,382 units in Jan 21, up 1.26 percent over sales of 2,22,578 units in Jan 20.

It was the Hero HF Deluxe at No.2. Sales dipped 29.71 percent YoY from 1,91,875 units sold in Jan 20 to 1,34,860 units sold in the past month. Hero MotoCorp also had the Passion at No. 5 and Glamour at No. 10.

Passion sales increased 60.42 percent to 43,162 units in the past month, up from 26,905 units sold in the same month of the previous year. Glamour sales however dipped 43.74 percent to 22,681 units, down from 40,318 units sold in Jan 20.

On 21st Jan, Hero MotoCorp announced cumulative production milestone of its 100 millionth unit and introduced 6 special edition models that included the Splendor+, Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro and Glamour along with two scooters – Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 110.

Honda CB Shine posts 74 percent growth

Honda 2Wheelers India had the CB Shine and Unicorn on the list of top 10 motorcycles sold in Jan 21. At No.3, CB Shine was a strong seller in the past month. Sales increased by as much as 73.90 percent to 1,16,222 units, up from 66,832 units sold in Jan 20.

The Unicorn, one of the most popular 150cc motorcycles in India, was at No.9. This commuter bike also noted positive sales with 37.79 growth to 25,799 units as against 18,723 units sold in Jan 20.

No Top 10 Motorcycles Jan-21 Jan-20 % Growth 1 Splendor 2,25,382 2,22,578 1.26 2 HF Deluxe 1,34,860 1,91,875 -29.71 3 CB Shine 1,16,222 66,832 73.90 4 Pulsar 97,580 68,354 42.76 5 Passion 43,162 26,905 60.42 6 Classic 350 40,872 40,834 0.09 7 Apache 28,456 23,157 22.88 8 Platina 27,131 38,054 -28.70 9 Unicorn 25,799 18,723 37.79 10 Glamour 22,681 40,318 -43.74 – Total 7,62,145 7,37,630 3.32

Bajaj Pulsar and Platina

Bajaj Auto Limited reported an 8 percent increase in total sales while exports were their highest ever in Jan 21. On the list of top 10 best-selling motorcycles in the country, Bajaj Auto had its Pulsar and Platina at No. 4 and 8 respectively. Pulsar sales increased 42.76 percent to 97,580 units, up from 68,354 units sold in Jan 20 while Platina sales decreased YoY to 27,131 units, down 28.70 percent as against 38,054 units sold in Jan 20.

At No. 6, Royal Enfield Classic 350, the most expensive motorcycle in the list of top 10, reported flat sales. Sales which had stood at 40,834 units in Jan 20, increased only by 0.09 percent to 40,872 units in the past month. Despite its already high pricing, Royal Enfield has once again revised the prices of the Classic 350 which now starts at Rs.1,67,235 as against an earlier pricing of Rs. 1,61,688.

TVS Motors has its Apache motorcycle on this list at No. 7 with sales increase of 22.88 percent to 28,456 units in Jan 21, up from 23,157 units sold in Jan 20. Earlier this month, TVS Motor Co increased the price of the Apache RR 310 by Rs.2,000. Following the latest revision, the new pricing now stands at Rs. 2,49,990 – ex-sh.