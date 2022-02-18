Top 10 Motorcycles Jan 2022 – Splendor, Pulsar, Apache, Classic 350, FZ

Top 10 motorcycles sold in January 2022 see a decline in total sales

Sales in recent months have continued to be rife with difficulties. Total top 10 motorcycles sold fell to 6,18,607 units, down from 7,23,978 units. Volume loss stood at 1,05,371 units. Sales decline stood at 14.55 percent. Despite decline, there’s no doubt that the motorcycle market in India rakes in huge numbers even in months of low sales.

Hero MotoCorp and Honda both have three motorcycles each in the top 10 list, and Bajaj has two. TVS and Royal Enfield have one name each in the top 10 list. The bottom 5 of the top order account for about 17 percent of sales. Of the list, only 3 motorcycles were sold at a growth rate, while the majority faced the brunt of a decline.

Top 10 Motorcycles Jan 2022 – Splendor Leads

As usual, Hero Splendor sales sit atop the list. Sales fell to 2,08,263 units, down from 2,25,382 units. Volume loss stood at just over 17k units at 7.60 percent sales decline.

Of the top order, Splendor accounts for a third of the market share. Honda CB Shine sales fell to 1,05,159 units, down from 1,16,222 units. Volume loss stood at just over 11k units. Decline is reported at under 10 percent.

Hero HF Deluxe sales were significant at over a third. Sales were down to about 86k units, down from 1,34,860 units. Volume loss stood at almost 49k units. Sales decline stood at 36.29 percent.

Bajaj Pulsar series sales accounted for 66,839 units. Sales from 97,580 units. Volume loss was at a little below 31k units. Sales decline stood at 31.50 percent. Bajaj Platina sales were reported in the green. Sales rose to 46,492 units, up from 27,131 units. Volume gain stood at 19,361 units at 71.36 percent growth.

Classic 350 In Top 10

Royal Enfield Classic 350 sales fell to 26,775 units, down from 40,872 units. Volume loss stood at just over 14k units. Sales declined by over a third. TVS Apache series sales fell to 25,925 units, down from 28,456 units. Volume loss stood at 2,531 units at 8.89 percent decline.

Top 10 Motorcycles Jan-22 Jan-21 % 1. Hero Splendor 2,08,263 2,25,382 -7.60 2. Honda CB Shine 1,05,159 1,16,222 -9.52 3. Hero HF Deluxe 85,926 1,34,860 -36.29 4. Bajaj Pulsar 66,839 97,580 -31.50 5. Bajaj Platina 46,492 27,131 71.36 6. Royal Enfield Classic 350 26,775 40,872 -34.49 7. TVS Apache 25,925 28,456 -8.89 8. Hero Glamour 24,473 22,681 7.90 9. Yamaha FZ 15,734 21,496 -26.80 10. Honda Dream 13,021 9,298 40.04 Total 6,18,607 7,23,978 -14.55

Hero sales get another boost from the Glamour motorcycle. Sales stood at 24,473 units, up from 22,681 units. Volume gain stood at 1,792 units at 7.9 percent growth. Yamaha FZ sales fell by more than a quarter. Sales was down at 15,734 units, down from 21,496 units. Volume loss stood at 5,762 units at 26.80 percent decline. Honda Dream sales are reported at about 13k units, up from 9.3k units. Volume gain stood at 3,723 units. Sales growth stood at 40 percent. Dream’s market share in the top order is reported at 2.10 percent.