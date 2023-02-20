Top 10 Motorcycles Jan 2023 – Splendor, Pulsar, Raider, Hunter

Motorcycle sales improved 11.63 percent YoY with the Hero Splendor commanding a major portion of total sales

Motorcycle sales increased 11.63 percent YoY to 6,56,474 units in Jan 2023. This was a 68,369 unit volume growth over 5,88,105 units sold in Jan 2022. It was a MoM volume growth of 21,069 units from 6,35,405 units sold in Dec 2022.

Motorcycle sales lists were topped by the Hero Splendor at no. 1 with sales of 2,61,833 units sold in the past month, up 25.72 percent from 2,08,263 units sold in Jan 2022. It was a 53,570 unit volume growth with the Hero commanding a 39.88 percent share on this list. Sales in Dec 2022 had stood at 2,25,443 units thus relating to a MoM volume increase of 36,390 units.

Top 10 Motorcycles Jan 2023

Honda CB Shine was at No 2. Sales were at 99,878 units, a YoY de-growth of 5.02 percent from 1,05,159 units sold in Jan 2022. The CB Shine has a 15.21 percent share on this list.

It was followed by the Bajaj Pulsar, sales of which improved 26.09 percent YoY to 84,279 units from 66,839 units sold in Jan 2022. The Pulsar range has seen a new addition with 2023 Pulsar 220F re-opened for bookings.

At No. 4 was Hero HF Deluxe with sales de-growth of 44.32 percent, down to 47,840 units from 85,926 units sold in Jan 2022. The HF Deluxe commands a 7.29 percent share. When compared to sales in Dec 2022, when HF Deluxe was at No. 2, which had stood at 1,07,755 units it was a significant MoM de-growth.

Bajaj Platina sales also dipped YoY by 9.94 percent to 41,873 units, down from 46,492 units sold in Jan 2022. Bajaj Auto launched the Platina ABS 110cc in Dec 2022. It is India’s first motorcycle in the 100-110cc segment to receive ABS as standard.

Apache, Raider, Classic 350

Lower down the order on the list of top 10 motorcycle sales in Jan 2023, were the TVS Apache with an 11.13 percent YoY growth to 28,811 units, up from 25,925 units sold in Jan 2022. It was followed by the Raider with a 139.37 percent YoY growth to 27,233 units from 11,377 units sold in Jan 2022.

Top 10 Motorcycles Sales Jan-23 Jan-22 1. Hero Splendor (+26%) 2,61,833 2,08,263 2. Honda CB Shine (-5%) 99,878 1,05,159 3. Bajaj Pulsar (+26%) 84,279 66,839 4. Hero HF Deluxe (-44%) 47,840 85,926 5. Bajaj Platina (-10%) 41,873 46,492 6. TVS Apache (+11%) 28,811 25,925 7. TVS Raider (+139%) 27,233 11,377 8. Royal Enfield Classic 350 (-2%) 26,134 26,775 9. Honda Unicorn (+94%) 22,019 11,349 10. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (NA) 16,574 0 Total 6,56,474 5,88,105

Sales of RE Classic 350 dipped 2.39 percent to 26,134 units in Jan 2023 from 26,775 units sold in Jan 2022. Sales of the Honda Unicorn nearly doubled on a YoY basis t0 22,019 units from 11,349 units sold in Jan 2022. Hunter 350 sales stood at 16,574 units. This was a MoM de-growth from 17,261 sold in Dec 2022.