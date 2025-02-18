Top 10 Motorcycles Jan 2025 – Splendor, Shine, Pulsar, Apache, Classic 350

The month of January 2025 witnessed a usual pattern in motorcycle sales. There were no surprises in the top 10 motorcycles last month. The top 10 motorcycles contributed for 7,62,215 units in January 2025. This was a 0.01% YoY and 43.12% MoM growth over 7,62,109 units sold in January 2024 and 5,32,587 units sold in December 2024. Volume growth stood at 106 units YoY and 2,29,628 units MoM.

Top 10 Motorcycles Jan 2025

The segment was led by Hero Splendor again, like clockwork. Splendor successfully maintained a massive lead over the 2nd best-selling motorcycle, Honda Shine. With 2,59,431 units sold last month, Splendor accounted for 34.04% volume of the top 10 motorcycles and it registered 1.69% YoY and 34.81% MoM growth, leading to a volume gain of 4,309 units YoY and 66,993 units MoM.

In 2nd place, we have Honda Shine with 1,68,290 units sold and accounting for 22.08% of sales of this list. When compared to the 1,45,252 units sold last year and 1,00,841 units sold a month before. This resulted in 15.86% YoY and 66.89% MoM growth leading to a volume gain of 23,038 units YoY and 67,449 units MoM.

Bajaj Pulsar sold 1,04,081 units last month and secured the 3rd place on this list. Pulsar is the first motorcycle on this list to register a YoY decline in sales with 19.24% YoY decline, losing 16,544 units in volume YoY. However, sales grew by 58.73% in MoM aspect, gaining 38,510 units in volume, accounting for 13.66% of the total sales of this list.

Royal Enfield sold 30,582 units

In 4th place, we have Hero HF Deluxe which sold 62,223 units last month. It registered a 21% YoY decline in sales and a 49.17% growth MoM. TVS’ best-selling motorcycle lineup, the Apache, took 5th place on this list as it sold 34,511 units last month. Unlike Pulsar, TVS Apache lineup fell into the green completely with 10.53% YoY growth and 65.24% MoM growth.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 took 6th place on this list, which is astounding considering its price tag. Such is its popularity. Classic 350 sold 30,582 units with 9.17% YoY and 3.19% MoM growth, gaining 2,569 units YoY and 945 units MoM in volume. TVS Raider 125 sold 27,382 units with a steep 36.81% YoY decline over 43,331 units sold last year and 56.88% MoM growth over 17,454 units sold a month before.

Hero Xtreme 125R sold 21,870 units

Also at 27K units, we have Bajaj Platina. 27,336 units, to be precise. When compared to the 33,013 units sold a year ago and 25,584 units sold a month before, Platina saw a 17.20% YoY decline and 6.85% MoM growth. In 9th place, we have Honda Unicorn with 26,509 units, which registered 43.25% YoY and 26.29% MoM growth.

Unicorn’s volume growth stood at 8,003 units YoY and 5,518 units MoM. Hero MotoCorp was the only brand that managed to get 3 of its motorcycle lineups in the top 10 list. In 10th place, we have the Hero Xtreme 125R which sold 21,879 units in January 2025 and registered a 25.16% MoM growth over 17,473 units sold in December 2024, gaining 4,397 units in volume.