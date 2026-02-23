Top 10 Motorcycles Jan 2026 – Splendor, Shine, Pulsar, Deluxe, Apache, Raider, Unicorn

Motorcycle sales in January 2026 witnessed healthy growth, with the top 10 models together accounting for 9,02,096 units, registering a 20.27% year-on-year increase compared to 7,50,060 units sold in January 2025. Most models in the list posted positive growth, reflecting steady demand across commuter and premium segments.

Top 10 Motorcycles Jan 2026

Hero Splendor continued to dominate the charts with 3,24,019 units sold in January 2026, up 24.90% from 2,59,431 units in the same month last year. It remained the highest-selling motorcycle in the country by a significant margin. Honda Shine, placed second, recorded 1,61,224 units but saw a marginal 4.20% decline compared to 1,68,290 units sold in January 2025.

Bajaj Pulsar secured third position with 1,29,600 units, marking a 24.52% YoY growth over 1,04,081 units last year. Hero HF Deluxe followed with 71,690 units, up 15.21% YoY, maintaining strong traction in the entry-level commuter space. TVS Apache emerged as one of the stronger performers in the mid-premium segment, posting 51,191 units, up 48.33% from 34,511 units a year ago. TVS Raider also registered solid growth of 31.73%, with 36,069 units sold compared to 27,382 units in January 2025.

Honda CB Unicorn recorded 35,710 units, reflecting a 34.71% YoY increase, while Royal Enfield Classic 350 continued its steady run with 34,981 units, up 14.38% from 30,582 units last year. Bajaj Platina posted 33,520 units, up 22.62% YoY, highlighting continued demand in the budget commuter segment. The highest percentage growth among the top 10 came from Hero Glamour, which clocked 24,092 units, a massive 147.99% jump over 9,715 units sold in January 2025. This sharp rise significantly contributed to the overall segment growth.

OEM Wise Performance Jan 2026

OEM-wise analysis shows that Hero MotoCorp continues to dominate the motorcycle segment, with three models in the top 10 — Splendor, HF Deluxe and Glamour. Combined sales stood at 4,19,801 units in January 2026, marking a strong 26.68% YoY growth. A major boost came from Glamour, which posted nearly 148% growth, while Splendor remained the country’s best-selling motorcycle. This reinforces Hero’s firm grip over the commuter segment, which continues to drive bulk volumes.

TVS Motor emerged as one of the fastest-growing OEMs among the top 10, registering 40.99% YoY growth with Apache and Raider together contributing 87,260 units. Bajaj Auto also posted a healthy 24.13% increase, driven by strong Pulsar and Platina performance. Honda’s growth remained relatively flat at 1.10%, as Shine witnessed a slight decline despite CB Unicorn’s solid gains.

Royal Enfield maintained steady double-digit growth at 14.38% with Classic 350, highlighting consistent demand in the mid-capacity premium segment. Overall, commuter motorcycles continued to anchor volumes, while sporty and mid-premium offerings supported growth momentum.