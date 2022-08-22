Top 10 Motorcycles July 2022 – Splendor, Pulsar, Apache, Classic 350

Two wheeler sales increased 27.92 percent on a YoY basis with scooter sales up 27.53 percent and Motorcycles up 5.24 percent

Two wheeler sales were on an upward trajectory in July 2022. In the earlier post we discussed top selling two wheelers as well as top 10 scooters. In this post, we will exclusively take a look at the top 10 motorcycles for the month.

Growth was seen across the scooter and motorcycle segments. While the Honda Activa was the best-selling scooter, it was the Hero Splendor that continued to command the motorcycle segment. Each of the leading two wheeler makers have posted YoY growth. Total motorcycle sales on the top 10 list in the past month stood at 7,30,417 units, up 5.24 percent from 6,94,032 units sold in July 2021.

Top 10 Motorcycle Sales July 2022

Hero Splendor topped the list despite a YoY de-growth of 0.15 percent. Sales stood at 2,50,409 units in July 2022, down from 2,50,794 units sold in July 2021. The Splendor commands a 34.28 percent share. The recently launched Hero Splendor 125cc Black Colour adds to the lineup.

At No. 2 was the Honda CB Shine with a 1.26 percent YoY de-growth to 1,14,663 units, down from 1,16,128 units sold in July 2021. This was a 1,465 unit volume de-growth with the CB Shine commanding a 15.70 percent share. Maximum YoY growth was seen in the case of Bajaj Pulsar. Sales increased 56.55 percent to 1,01,905 units in July 2022, up from 65,094 units sold in July 2021. This was 36,811 unit volume growth. The Pulsar commands a 13.95 percent share.

Hero HF Deluxe was at No. 4 among the best-selling motorcycles sold in July 2022. Sales dipped 8.33 percent YoY to 97,451 units, from 1,06,304 units sold in July 2021. Hero MotoCorp had increased prices across its motorcycle and scooter range in July 2022 following which the HF Deluxe is now priced from Rs 55,450 to Rs 65,520.

Next in line was the Bajaj Platina with sales of 48,484 units in July 2022. This was an 11.21 percent YoY de-growth from 54,606 units sold in July 2021. Bajaj also increased prices across range in July 2022 and the Platina is now priced from Rs 63,130 to Rs 69,216 for drum and disc variants respectively.

Hero Glamour sales increased 49.34 percent YoY to 30,774 units in July 2022. This was up from 20,606 units sold in July 2021. Hero Glamour commands a 4.21 percent share. TVS Apache was at No. 7 with sales of 24,222 units, down from 27,228 units sold in July 2021.

Top 10 Motorcycles Jul-22 Jul-21 Growth % YoY 1. Hero Splendor 2,50,409 2,50,794 -0.15 2. Honda CB Shine 1,14,663 1,16,128 -1.26 3. Bajaj Pulsar 1,01,905 65,094 56.55 4. Hero HF Deluxe 97,451 1,06,304 -8.33 5. Bajaj Platina 48,484 54,606 -11.21 6. Hero Glamour 30,774 20,606 49.34 7. TVS Apache 24,222 27,228 -11.04 8. Royal Enfield Classic 350 23,223 16,890 37.50 9. Hero Passion 20,298 18,316 10.82 10. Yamaha FZ 18,988 18,066 5.10 Total 7,30,417 6,94,032 5.24

It was followed by the Royal Enfield Classic 350 which saw sales growth of 37.50 percent to 23,223 units in July 2022, up from 16,890 units sold in July 2021. Sales also increased for the Hero Passion (10.82 percent) and Yamaha FZ (5.10 percent) in July 2022 to 20,298 units and 18,988 units respectively. This was over 18,316 units and 18,066 units sold in July 2021.