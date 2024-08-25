Top 10 Motorcycles July 2024 – Splendor, Shine, Pulsar, Apache, Xtreme, Classic

Top 10 Motorcycles in India Record 6.37% Growth in July 2024 – Hero Splendor Maintains Lead, Hero Xtreme 125 R overtakes TVS Raider 125

After taking a look at the top 10 two wheelers July 2024, let us now take a look at the top 10 motorcycles in July 2024. The Indian motorcycle market experienced steady growth in July 2024, with the top 10 best-selling models collectively recording a 6.37% year-on-year (YoY) increase in sales. Total sales for these models reached 6,84,696 units, up from 6,43,708 units in July 2023, reflecting an increase of 40,988 units. While some models continued to dominate, others faced significant challenges.

Top 10 Motorcycles July 2024 – Hero Splendor Remains the Top Seller

Hero Splendor retained its position as the best-selling motorcycle in India, with 2,20,820 units sold in July 2024. However, this represented a slight 3.51% decline compared to July 2023, when 2,28,847 units were sold. Despite the decrease, Splendor maintained a commanding 32.25% share of the total sales among the top 10 motorcycles.

Honda Shine emerged as a major growth driver in July 2024, with sales surging by 58.53% YoY. Shine sold 1,63,402 units, up by 60,330 units from the 1,03,072 units sold in July 2023. This remarkable performance boosted Shine’s market share to 23.86%, making it a significant contender in the market.

Bajaj Pulsar also posted strong results, with sales increasing by 8.90% YoY. The Pulsar sold 95,789 units in July 2024, up by 7,831 units from 87,958 units in July 2023. Pulsar’s consistent performance secured it a 13.99% share of the top 10 motorcycle sales. TVS Apache recorded an impressive 36.76% growth in July 2024, selling 30,681 units compared to 22,435 units in July 2023. This increase of 8,246 units elevated Apache’s market share to 4.48%, showcasing its strong appeal to performance-oriented riders.

Not all models in the top 10 experienced growth. Hero HF Deluxe saw a significant 29.28% decline in sales, dropping to 46,627 units in July 2024 from 65,931 units in July 2023. This decrease reduced HF Deluxe’s market share to 6.81%. Honda Unicorn also faced a sharp decline, with sales falling by 33.47% YoY. Unicorn sold 26,690 units in July 2024, down by 13,429 units from 40,119 units in July 2023. This drop reduced Unicorn’s market share to 3.90%.

No Top 10 Motorcycles Jul-24 Jul-23 Diff Growth % YoY % Share Jul 24 1 Hero Splendor 2,20,820 2,28,847 -8,027 -3.51 32.25 2 Honda Shine 1,63,402 1,03,072 60,330 58.53 23.86 3 Bajaj Pulsar 95,789 87,958 7,831 8.90 13.99 4 Hero HF Deluxe 46,627 65,931 -19,304 -29.28 6.81 5 TVS Apache 30,681 22,435 8,246 36.76 4.48 6 Bajaj Platina 28,927 33,557 -4,630 -13.80 4.22 7 Honda Unicorn 26,690 40,119 -13,429 -33.47 3.90 8 Hero Xtreme 125R 25,840 0 25,840 – 3.77 9 TVS Raider 24,547 36,900 -12,353 -33.48 3.59 10 RE Classic 350 21,373 24,889 -3,516 -14.13 3.12 – Total 6,84,696 6,43,708 40,988 6.37 100.00

Xtreme 125 overtakes Raider

Hero Xtreme 125R made a notable impact by selling 25,840 units in July 2024. Despite being a newcomer, Xtreme 125R quickly captured a 3.77% share of the market, highlighting its potential to become a strong player in the segment. TVS Raider recorded a steep decline of 33.48% in sales, dropping to 24,547 units in July 2024 from 36,900 units in July 2023. This decrease reduced Raider’s market share to 3.59%, indicating a challenging market environment for the model.

Bajaj Platina experienced a 13.80% decline in sales, with 28,927 units sold in July 2024, down from 33,557 units in July 2023. This decrease brought Platina’s market share down to 4.22%. Royal Enfield Classic 350 also faced a 14.13% decline, selling 21,373 units in July 2024, down by 3,516 units from 24,889 units in July 2023. Classic 350’s market share stood at 3.12%, reflecting its challenges in maintaining its sales momentum.

The top 10 motorcycles in India demonstrated overall positive growth in July 2024, with total sales rising by 6.37% YoY. While Hero Splendor continued to dominate the market, models like Honda Shine and TVS Apache showed significant growth, contributing to the overall increase in sales. However, several models, including Hero HF Deluxe, Honda Unicorn, and TVS Raider, faced notable declines. As the market continues to evolve, the competition among these top models remains fierce, with new entrants like Hero Xtreme 125R making a strong impact.