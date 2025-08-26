Top 10 Motorcycles July 2025 – Splendor, Shine, Pulsar, Apache, Classic 350

Motorcycle sales ended positively in July 2025 reporting a 7.68% YoY growth, though MoM sales fell sharply

Motorcycle sales in India closed July 2025 on a positive note when compared to the same month last year, but the industry continued to struggle on a sequential basis. Total sales of the top 10 motorcycles stood at 7,24,629 units last month, reflecting a healthy 7.68% YoY growth over 6,72,947 units sold in July 2024. However, when compared with the previous month, sales fell sharply by over 1.15 lakh units. In June 2025, top 10 motorcycle sales were recorded at 8,39,918 units, while in May 2025, volumes had touched 8,85,467 units. This makes July the third consecutive month of MoM decline, highlighting a period of correction for the two-wheeler market.

Top 10 Motorcycle Sales – July 2025

The Hero Splendor continued its long-standing dominance in the Indian motorcycle market. It led the charts with 2,46,715 units sold, an 11.73% YoY growth from 2,20,820 units in July 2024. The Splendor alone accounted for over 34% share of total volumes in this list, reinforcing its position as the go-to commuter motorcycle in India.

Following in second place was the Honda Shine, which reported sales of 1,59,658 units. This marked a slight 2.29% YoY decline compared to 1,63,402 units sold last year. Interestingly, July also saw a leaked patent image of the Shine Electric, hinting at Honda’s upcoming entry into the electric commuter space. When launched, the Shine-based EV is expected to rival the Ola Roadster X, Oben Rorr EZ, and Revolt RV.

The Bajaj Pulsar series experienced a steep drop in demand. Sales dipped 16.67% YoY to 79,817 units compared to 95,789 units in July 2024. Despite multiple updates and a wide model range, the Pulsar appears to be facing pressure from newer offerings in its segment. Hero’s HF Deluxe, however, posted an impressive 53.30% YoY growth, climbing to 71,477 units from 46,627 units. The TVS Apache range also saw strong traction, with sales growing 22.44% YoY to 37,566 units.

CB Unicorn, Platina, Classic 350, Raider & Hunter 350

Honda’s CB Unicorn performed well, registering 30,572 units – a 14.54% YoY rise over 26,690 units last year. Bajaj’s Platina remained stable with a slight 1.72% growth at 29,424 units. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 continued its upward trend, recording 26,516 units – a strong 24.06% growth compared to July 2024.

The TVS Raider, at No. 9, sold 24,511 units, nearly flat YoY with a 0.15% decline. Meanwhile, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 rounded off the top 10 with 18,373 units, marking a sharp 30.29% YoY growth from 14,091 units. Overall, July 2025 highlighted contrasting trends: strong annual growth across commuter and entry-level premium bikes, but a clear slowdown on a month-to-month basis, signaling cautious consumer sentiment during mid-year.