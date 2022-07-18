Top 10 Motorcycles June 2022 – Splendor, Pulsar, Classic, Apache

Hero Splendor takes the top spot as Honda CB Shine and Hero HF Deluxe take 2nd and 3rd spot respectively

India is one of the largest motorcycle markets in the world. Motorcycle manufacturers offer more commuters than premium motorcycles because that’s what sells the most. In the earlier post, we took a look at the top 10 two wheelers and top 10 scooters in June 2022. In this post, let’s take a look at the top 10 highest-selling motorcycles in India that are ICE powered – June 2022.

Highest-selling motorcycle in June 2022 is Hero Splendor. Interestingly, Hero Splendor at the top, sells more than the immediate 2nd and 3rd place holders’ sales combined. At 2,70,923 units, it sells more than Honda CB Shine and Hero HF Deluxe combined.

Top 10 Motorcycles June 2022

Hero MotoCorp sold 2,70,923 units of Splendor in June 2022 over 2,64,009 units sold in June 2021 registering a YoY growth of 2.62% with a 37.03% share of this top 10 list. Second on the list is Honda CB Shine selling 1,25,947 units in June 2022 over just 71,879 units in June 2021 registering a staggering growth of 75.25% and filling a 17.21% share of this list. This is the highest YoY growth registered in June 2022 over June 2021 on this list. Splendor recently got the XTEC system giving more value to buyers.

Third, on the list of top 10 motorcycles is again a Hero product that is HF Deluxe. Being the cheapest product from the company, it sold 1,13,155 units in June 2022 while it sold 1,10,724 units in June 2021 registering a growth of just 2.20% which constitutes a 15.47% share of this list.

The first product from Bajaj stables on this list is the Pulsar series which is in fourth spot. Pulsar range sold 83,723 units in June 2022 against 79,150 units sold in June 2021 gaining 5.78% YoY with an 11.44% share of this list. Even though Pulsar series don’t make it to the top three, they sell more than their arch-rival Apache series from TVS.

Apache Trails Pulsar, FZ

In fifth spot of this top 10 motorcycles list is Hero’s third product on this list, Glamour. It sold 30,105 units in June 2022 over 18,759 units in June 2021 gaining 60.48% YoY and constituting a 4.11% share of this list. Second Bajaj product in the list is also the first of only two with negative growth YoY. It is the Platina that sold just 27,732 units in June 2022 while it sold 43,313 units in June 2021 registering a dip of 35.97%.

Royal Enfield Classic 350, which is the most expensive motorcycle in the list – has sold 25,425 units in June 2022 over 17,377 units sold in June 2021. RE C350 has registered a positive growth of 46.31% contributing to only a 3.48% share of the motorcycles in this list. Yamaha FZ series sold 19,305 units in June 2022 over 11,084 units sold in June 2021 registering a positive growth of 74.17% contributing to only a 2.64% share of the motorcycles in this list.

Top 10 Motorcycles Jun-22 Jun-21 Growth % YoY 1. Hero Splendor 2,70,923 2,64,009 2.62 2. Honda CB Shine 1,25,947 71,869 75.25 3. Hero HF Deluxe 1,13,155 1,10,724 2.20 4. Bajaj Pulsar 83,723 79,150 5.78 5. Hero Glamour 30,105 18,759 60.48 6. Bajaj Platina 27,732 43,313 -35.97 7. Royal Enfield Classic 350 25,425 17,377 46.31 8. Yamaha FZ 19,305 11,084 74.17 9. Hero Passion 18,560 16,113 15.19 10. TVS Apache 16,737 30,233 -44.64 Total 7,31,612 6,62,631 10.41

Next, we have the fourth Hero product, Passion. It sold 18,560 units in June 2022 over 16,113 units sold in June 2021 registering a 15.19% YoY growth. It constitutes a 2.54% share of this list of motorcycles. In 10th place, we have TVS Apache which sold 16,737 units in June 2022 over 30,233 units sold in June 2021 registering a dip of 44.64% which is the highest on this list. Apache series trails behind the FZ series and Pulsar series.