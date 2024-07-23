Top 10 Motorcycles June 2024 – Splendor, Shine, Pulsar, Apache, Classic 350

Top 10 motorcycle sales improved by 22.46% YoY to 8,22,041 units in June 2024 as compared to 6,71,257 units sold in June 2023

Following our earlier report on top 10 two wheeler sales in June 2024 which has improved significantly on a YoY basis, we now assess the 10 best-selling motorcycle during the same month. Motorcycle sales last month topped at 8,22,041 units, up 22.46% over 6,71,257 units sold in June 2023. This was a volume growth of 1,50,784 units. MoM sales however, suffered a setback of 2.40% as against 8,42,281 units sold in May 2024.

Top 10 Motorcycles June 2024 – Hero Splendor Tops

As always, Hero Splendor continued to head the top 10 table of motorcycles sold last month to command a 37.17% share on this list. Sales in the past month stood at 3,05,586 units, up 28.21% over 2,38,340 units sold in June 2023. At No. 2 was Hero Shine with 1,39,587 units sold last month, a YoY improvement of 40.64% over 99,254 units sold in June 2023.

Bajaj Pulsar retained its No. 3 spot with 1,11,101 unit sales in the past month even as sales improved by 3.63% over 1,07,208 units sold in the same month last year. Hero HF Deluxe saw only a very marginal increase of 0.75% YoY to 89,941 units from 89,275 units sold in June 2023 but continued to command a 10.94% share. TVS Apache experienced a 32.12% growth in sales to 37,162 units when compared to 28,127 units sold in June 2023.

However, a 9.44% de-growth was reported for Bajaj Platina, sales of which dipped to 33,101 units last month whereas the company had recorded sales of 36,550 units in the same month last year. TVS Raider also saw lower demand by 13% YoY to 29,850 units last month. Honda CB Unicorn 150 continued its strong sales streak last month. It found mention at no. 8 on the top 10 motorcycle sales list adding 26,751 units to command a 3.25% market share.

No Top 10 Motorcycles Jun-24 Jun-23 Diff Growth % YoY % Share Jun 24 1 Hero Splendor 3,05,586 2,38,340 67,246 28.21 37.17 2 Honda Shine 1,39,587 1,31,920 7,667 5.81 16.98 3 Bajaj Pulsar 1,11,101 1,07,208 3,893 3.63 13.52 4 Hero HF Deluxe 89,941 89,275 666 0.75 10.94 5 TVS Apache 37,162 28,127 9,035 32.12 4.52 6 Bajaj Platina 33,101 36,550 -3,449 -9.44 4.03 7 TVS Raider 29,850 34,309 -4,459 -13.00 3.63 8 Honda CB Unicorn 26,751 26,692 59 – 3.25 9 RE Classic 350 24,803 27,003 -2,200 -8.15 3.02 10 Hero Glamour 24,159 11,191 12,968 115.88 2.94 – Total 8,22,041 7,30,615 91,426 12.51 100.00

RE Classic posted an 8.15% decline in demand to 24,803 units, down from 27,003 units sold in June 2023 while Hero Glamour trailed the list with 24,159 unit sales last month, but the maximum YoY growth by 115.88% over 11,191 units sold in June 2023.

Top 10 Motorcycle Sales MoM Growth

Motorcycle sales on a MoM basis lacked some punch. While Splendor sales grew only marginally by 0.30% over 3,04,663 units sold in May 2023, sales saw a decline for the Honda Shine and Bajaj Pulsar by 6.35% and 13.53% respectively.

HF Deluxe sales improved by 3.21% MoM over 87,143 units but TVS Apache sales dipped by 1.96% as compared to 37,906 units sold in May 2024. A marked drop in sales was reported for TVS Raider of which 37,249 units were sold in May 2024 relating to a 19.86% MoM decline. Bajaj Platina saw a significant growth in sales, up 9.46% month on month from 30,239 units sold in May 2024 to 33,101 units in the past month.

Lower down the order, Honda CB Unicorn 150 and RE Classic 350 posted MoM growth by 8.13% and 4.31% respectively. Sales of Hero Glamour has seen highest MoM growth compared to all other motorcycles on this list as sales were up by 26.97% from 19,028 units sold in May 2024 to 24,159 units in the past month.