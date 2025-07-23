Top 10 Motorcycles June 2025 – Splendor, Shine, HF Deluxe, Pulsar, Apache

Top 10 motorcycle sales in June 2025 grew marginally on a YoY basis with Hero Splendor at No. 1, commanding a near 40% share and breaching the 3 lakh unit mark

Following our earlier report on top 10 two wheeler sales in June 2025, we now focus exclusively on top 10 motorcycle sales. In the past month, top 10 motorcycle sales stood at 8,39,918 units, reflecting a marginal 0.70% growth over 8,34,069 unit sales of June 2024. This related to a 5,849 unit volume growth. The top three manufacturers in this segment remain Hero MotoCorp, Honda, and Bajaj Auto. Motorcycle sales in May 2025 had amounted to 8,85,467 units, relating to a MoM decline.

Hero Splendor Breaches 3 Lakh Unit Sales Mark

Market leader Hero MotoCorp secured the top position on this list with its Splendor motorcycle. This entry-level bike is available in four variants: Splendor Plus, Super Splendor, Splendor Plus XTEC, and Super Splendor XTEC. In June 2025, it surpassed the 3,00,000-unit sales mark, reaching a total of 3,31,057 units sold. This represented an increase of 25,471 units compared to the 3,05,586 units sold in June 2024. The Splendor currently holds a 39.42% market share among the top 10 motorcycles.

Honda Shine was the 2nd best-selling motorcycle last month. Sales however declined by 11.96% to 1,43,218 units from 1,62,674 units YoY to command a 17.05% share. Recording a growth of 12.16% was the Hero HF Deluxe, of which 1,00,878 units were sold in June 2025, up from 89,941 unit sales of June 2024. This was a healthy 10,937 unit volume increase.

A YoY decline of 20.39% was reported for the Bajaj Pulsar with sales down to 88,452 units in June 2025. At No. 4 on this top 10 motorcycle sales list, the Pulsar had clocked 1,11,101 unit sales in June 2024. This was a steep volume de-growth by 22,649 units. At No. 5 was TVS Apache with 41,386 units, up 11.37% YoY from 37,162 units. It held a 4.93% share on this list. It was followed by RE Classic 350 which also showed off a strong YoY growth of 17.61% to 29,172 units, a growth from 24,803 units.

Top 10 Motorcycles June 2025 – YoY Comparison

Lower down the sales order was TVS Raider that suffered a YoY setback with 27,481 unit sales last month, down 7.94% from 29,850 units sold in the same month last year. CB Unicorn also recorded lower demand as sales declined by 1.45% to 26,363 units over 26,751 units sold in June 2024.

At No. 9, Hero Passion saw its sales improve two fold in June 2025. Sales which had stood at 13,100 units grew by 100.37% to 26,249 units in June 2025. Rounding off the top 10 motorcycle sales list was Bajaj Platina which has suffered a 22.47% YoY decline to 25,662 units, down by 7,439 units from 33,101 unit sales of June 2024.