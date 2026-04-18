Top 10 Motorcycles March 2026 – Splendor, Shine, Pulsar, Deluxe, Apache, Raider, Classic 350

After taking a look at the top 10 scooters, let us now see the top 10 motorcycles. Motorcycle segment continued to post steady growth in March 2026, with total sales of the top 10 models reaching 9,36,933 units, registering a 10.09% YoY increase compared to 8,51,028 units sold in March 2025.

Top 10 Motorcycles March 2026

Hero Splendor maintained its position as India’s highest-selling motorcycle, with 3,32,227 units sold in March 2026. However, growth remained modest at 3.01% YoY, indicating stable demand in the commuter segment. Honda Shine secured second place with 1,73,098 units, registering a healthy 14.53% YoY growth, continuing its strong performance in the 125cc category.

Bajaj Pulsar posted strong gains, with sales rising to 1,32,248 units, marking a 24.29% YoY increase. Pulsar range continues to benefit from consistent updates and strong brand appeal. TVS Raider also recorded robust growth of 20.51% YoY, with 37,345 units sold, highlighting increasing traction in the sporty commuter segment.

Mixed Performance In Commuter Segment

Hero HF Deluxe saw a decline, with sales dropping 7.33% YoY to 85,088 units, making it the only major commuter motorcycle in the list to report negative growth. In contrast, Honda CB Unicorn saw a 17.01% YoY increase with 34,358 units, while Bajaj Platina posted a 7.19% growth with 32,822 units.

Apache, Classic 350 Maintain Steady Growth

TVS Apache range recorded 47,081 units, growing 6.48% YoY, while Royal Enfield Classic 350 continued its steady performance with 37,144 units, up 12.17% YoY. Both models remain strong players in their respective segments, catering to performance-oriented and lifestyle buyers.

Hero Glamour emerged as the fastest-growing motorcycle in the top 10 list, with sales surging 135.62% YoY to 25,522 units. This sharp growth comes on a relatively lower base but indicates renewed demand in the 125cc segment.

No Top 10 Motorcycles Mar-26 Mar-25 1 Splendor 3,32,227 3,22,529 2 Shine 1,73,098 1,51,142 3 Pulsar 1,32,248 1,06,404 4 HF Deluxe 85,088 91,821 5 Apache 47,081 44,214 6 Raider 37,345 30,988 7 Classic 350 37,144 33,115 8 CB Unicorn 34,358 29,363 9 Platina 32,822 30,620 10 Glamour 25,522 10,832 – Total 9,36,933 8,51,028

The motorcycle segment continues to be driven largely by commuter models, with Splendor and Shine leading the charts. At the same time, sporty offerings like Pulsar and Raider are witnessing strong demand, reflecting shifting consumer preferences.