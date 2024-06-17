Top 10 Motorcycles May 2024 – Splendor, Pulsar, Raider, Shine, Classic 350

The total sales for the top 10 motorcycles grew by 1.59% YoY, reaching 8,45,580 units in May 2024 compared to 8,32,305 units in May 2023

After taking a look at the top 10 two wheelers in May 2024, let us now focus on the top 10 motorcycles. The motorcycle market in May 2024 showcased a dynamic landscape with significant shifts among the top players. According to the latest sales data, the total sales for the top 10 motorcycles reached 8,45,580 units, marking a modest growth of 1.59% compared to May 2023.

Top 10 Motorcycles May 2024 – Hero Splendor Retains Top Spot Despite Decline

Hero Splendor continued to dominate the market, securing the number one position with 3,04,663 units sold. However, it faced an 11.05% year-on-year decline, losing 37,863 units compared to May 2023. Honda Shine emerged as a major growth story, with sales jumping to 1,49,054 units, a 43.74% increase from the previous year’s 1,03,699 units.

Bajaj Pulsar maintained its third-place ranking with 1,28,480 units sold, showing a marginal increase of 0.06% (77 units) from May 2023. Its consistent performance accounted for a 15.19% share of the market. Hero HF Deluxe saw a notable decline of 20.13%, with sales dropping to 87,143 units from 1,09,100 units in May 2023. Despite this decrease, it still holds a significant market share of 10.31%.

TVS Apache experienced a 9.65% decrease in sales, reaching 37,906 units compared to 41,955 units the previous year. This decline brought its market share to 4.48%. TVS Raider enjoyed an 8.16% increase in sales, reaching 37,249 units, up from 34,440 units in May 2023. This growth allowed it to capture a 4.41% market share. Bajaj Platina faced the steepest decline among the top 10, with a 28.27% drop in sales to 30,239 units from 42,154 units. This significant decrease resulted in a market share of 3.58%.

Honda Unicorn made a remarkable entry into the top 10 list with 24,740 units sold, accounting for 2.93% of the market. Its strong performance highlights its popularity among consumers. The Royal Enfield (RE) Classic 350 saw a decline of 9.76%, with sales falling to 23,779 units from 26,350 units in May 2023. This drop brought its market share to 2.81%. A standout performer was Hero Passion, which recorded an astounding 507.04% growth, selling 22,327 units compared to just 3,678 units in May 2023. This dramatic increase elevated its market share to 2.64%.

Top 10 Motorcycles May 2024 – MoM Performance

The total sales for the top 10 motorcycles fell to 8,45,580 units, an 8.82% decrease from April’s 9,27,355 units. Hero Splendor, although maintaining its lead, saw a decrease of 5.08% in sales, dropping by 16,296 units to 3,04,663 in May 2024 from April’s 3,20,959 units. Honda Shine bucked the overall downward trend with a 4.42% increase in sales, rising to 1,49,054 units from 1,42,751 units in April 2024.

Bajaj Pulsar experienced a significant drop of 11.28%, with sales falling by 16,329 units to 1,28,480 in May from 1,44,809 in April. Hero HF Deluxe also faced a notable decline of 10.21%, with sales decreasing by 9,905 units to 87,143 in May from 97,048 in April. TVS Apache recorded a sharp decline of 16.73%, with sales dropping by 7,614 units to 37,906 in May from 45,520 in April.

TVS Raider saw the largest month-on-month decline of 27.10%, with sales plummeting by 13,849 units to 37,249 in May from 51,098 in April. Bajaj Platina experienced a significant decline of 31.36%, with sales falling by 13,815 units to 30,239 in May from 44,054 in April. Honda Unicorn’s sales slightly decreased by 4.44%, with a reduction of 1,149 units, resulting in 24,740 units sold in May compared to 25,889 in April.

The Royal Enfield (RE) Classic 350 saw a significant drop of 19.33%, with sales falling by 5,697 units to 23,779 in May from 29,476 in April. Hero Passion recorded a decrease of 13.30%, with sales dropping by 3,424 units to 22,327 in May from 25,751 in April. Its market share decreased from 2.78% to 2.64%.