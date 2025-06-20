Top 10 Motorcycles May 2025 – Splendor, Pulsar, Apache, Unicorn, Classic 350, Bullet

Motorcycle sales last month has witnessed 6.35% YoY growth with Hero Splendor and Honda Shine at the top of the list

Following our previous reports on the top 10 two-wheeler sales and top 10 scooter sales in May 2025, we now examine the best-selling motorcycles for the same month. Motorcycle sales in May 2025 amounted to 8,85,467 units, representing an increase of 6.35% over 8,32,586 units sold in May 2024.

Volume increase stood at 52,881 units. It was also a significant growth on a MoM basis from 7,21,735 units sold in April 2025 relating to an impressive improvement in volumes by 1,63,735 units.

Top 10 Motorcycles May 2025

Hero Splendor topped this list with 3,10,335 unit sales last month. It was a 1.86% YoY growth from 3,04,663 units sold in May 2024 relating to a 5,672 unit volume increase to capture a 35.05% share on this list. Last month, the company introduced the more exclusive Splendor+ XTEC 2.0. Launched in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Splendor, the highest-selling motorcycle in the world, it receives updated design elements and exclusive features while at the same time retaining its classic design.

At No. 2 was Honda Shine with 1,58,271 units sold in May 2025. It was a 6.18% YoY increase from 1,49,054 units sold in the same month last year. Bajaj Pulsar followed next with a YoY decline in sales by 4.93%. There were 1,22,151 units of the Pulsar sold last month, a 6,329 unit volume de-growth over 1,28,480 unit sales of May 2024.

Also with sales above the 1 lakh unit mark was the Hero HF Deluxe. Sales grew by 23.67% to 1,07,768 units in May 2025 from 87,143 unit sales of May 2024. These 4 stalwarts commanded a combined share of 79% among the top 10 motorcycles May 2025.

Sub-50,000 Motorcycle Sales – May 2025

Lower down the sales order was the TVS Apache with 49,099 unit sales. It experienced a 29.53% YoY increase from 37,906 units sold in May 2024 relating to an 11,193 unit volume increase. Also from the TVS stables was the Raider with 35,401 units sold last month even as YoY sales declined by 4.96%.

In the past month, RE Classic 350 sales went up by 20.39% to 28,628 units. This was a volume growth of 4,849 units over 23,779 units sold in May 2024. The Classic 350 currently holds a 3.23% share on this list. Honda CB Unicorn followed in quick succession with 28,616 units sold last month. It witnessed a 15.67% YoY increase from 24,740 units sold in May 2024.

Lower sales performance was seen in the case of Bajaj Platina. Sales declined by 7.67% YoY to 27,919 units, down by 2,320 units from 30,239 unit sales of May 2024. On the other hand, sales of Bullet 350 has seen robust growth of 85.16% on a YoY basis. Sales improved from 9,332 unit sales of May 2024 to 17,279 units in the past month registering a 7,947 unit volume increase.