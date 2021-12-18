Top 10 Motorcycles Nov 2021 – Splendor, Pulsar, Apache, Classic 350

Bajaj Platina was the only motorcycle on this list that posted a YoY growth – HF Deluxe registered highest decline

Top 10 Motorcycle sales in India dipped 29.92 percent in the past month. Though this de-growth has been reported over the past several months, sales volumes are set to increase gradually once semi-conductor supplies are back on track.

Across the motorcycle segment, top ten selling bikes contributed to a total of 5,73,681 units in November 2021. This was a 29.92 percent YoY de-growth over 8,18,606 units sold in November 2020. Every bike on this list posted de-growth except for the Bajaj Platina.

Top 10 Motorcycles Nov 2021 – Hero Splendor Holds Market Supremacy

Leading the list was Hero Splendor with 22.51 percent YoY drop to 1,92,490 units, down from 2,48,398 units sold in November 2020. The Splendor current holds a 33.55 percent share in this segment and was the only motorcycle in this list that crossed the 1 lakh unit mark last month.

At No. 2 was Honda CB Shine with 11.43 percent YoY dip in sales to 83,622 units, down from 94,413 units sold in November 2020. CB Shine holds a 14.58 percent market share. It is a 125cc commuter motorcycle directed towards the mass market segment.

Hero HF Deluxe saw sales dip 57.56 percent, the maximum de-growth reported by any of the other bikes on this list. Sales dipped to 76,149 units in the past month, down from 179,426 units sold in November 2020. Earlier this year, the company introduced the HF100 priced at Rs 49,400 (ex-showroom Delhi), Rs 1,300 less than base variant of HF Deluxe. The bike takes on Bajaj CT 100 (Rs 49,152) and Bajaj Platina 100 KS (Rs 49,261).

Bajaj Pulsar and Platina

Bajaj Pulsar noted a 40.98 percent YoY dip in sales to 61,913 units while Platina was the only motorcycle on this list to post a YoY growth. Sales increased to 60,646 units, up 45.88 percent over 41,572 units sold in November 2020. Bajaj Platina and Pulsar contributed majorly to domestic sales while in exports Boxer and Pulsar range took the lead.

At No. 6 was TVS Apache. Sales dipped 31.16 percent YoY to 28,608 units, down from 41,557 units sold in November 2020. TVS Apache continues to amass sales even after 15 years in the market while the company has recently hiked prices by Rs 1,500. TVS Apache 160 is available in two variants of Drum and Disc priced at Rs 1.06 lakh and Rs 1.09 lakh respectively, following this price hike.

Top 10 Motorcycles Nov-21 Nov-20 % 1. Hero Splendor 1,92,490 2,48,398 -22.51 2. Honda CB Shine 83,622 94,413 -11.43 3. Hero HF Deluxe 76,149 1,79,426 -57.56 4. Bajaj Pulsar 61,913 1,04,904 -40.98 5. Bajaj Platina 60,646 41,572 45.88 6. TVS Apache 28,608 41,557 -31.16 7. Hero Glamour 21,901 39,899 -45.11 8. Royal Enfield Classic 350 19,601 39,391 -50.24 9. Honda Unicorn 15,555 0 – 10. Bajaj CT100 13,196 29,046 -54.57 Total 5,73,681 8,18,606 -29.92

Hero Glamour sales fell 45.11 percent YoY to 21,901 units, down from 39,899 units sold in November 2020. Hero MotoCorp recently extended the Glamour lineup to include Glamour XTec. It sports features such as Bluetooth connectivity, Google Maps for turn-by-turn navigation, fully digital LCD instrument panel, LED headlamp, USB charging and AutoSail start/stop system.

RE Classic 350 sales slipped 50.24 percent in November 2021 to 19,601 units, down from 39,391 units sold in November 2020. Earlier this month, despite several production constraints, the bike-maker rolled out its 1,00,000th new-gen Classic 350 which was launched in September 2021. At No 9 and 10 were Honda Unicorn and Bajaj CT100. Unicorn sales were at 15,555 units in the past month while CT100 sales dipped 54.57 percent to 13,196 units, down from 29,046 units sold in November 2020.