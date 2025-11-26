Top 10 Motorcycles Oct 2025 – Splendor, Shine, Pulsar, Apache, Raider, Platina

While Hero Splendor dominated sales charts, Honda Shine too commanded a strong 2nd position though both suffered YoY decline in sales

Motorcycle sales faced some headwinds in October 2025, even though the overall two-wheeler segment ended the month on a positive note. Taking into account the top 10 motorcycles sold last month, this decline was despite it being a full blown festive month when sales generally peak. The GST cut that came into effect from 22nd Sept 2025 favored bikes up to 350cc, bringing the rate down from 28% to 18%. Motorcycles above 350cc saw a notable rise from 28% to 40%. This could have caused some turmoil across the segment.

Top 10 Motorcycles – Oct 2025

Top 10 motorcycles accounted for sales of 10,60,399 units, a 1.95% decline on a YoY basis. There had been 10,81,437 unit sales of Oct 2024 while MoM sales also declined sharply when compared to 11,01,572 units of Sept 2025.

Hero Splendor continued to dominate the sales chart with 3,40,131 units sold last month. It was a 13.15% YoY decline from 3,91,612 units sold in Oct 2025 even as the Splendor commanded a 32.08% market share. At No. 2 was Honda Shine that also suffered a YoY decline by 11.04% to 1,74,615 units from 1,96,288 units.

Next in line was the Bajaj Pulsar range with a healthy 36.81% rise in demand. Sales went up to 1,52,996 units last month, well over 42,162 units from 1,11,834 units sold in Oct 2024. An 8.32% YoY decline was also reported for the HF Deluxe, sales of which fell to 1,13,998 units from 1,24,343 units. This was a volume dip of 10,345 units.

TVS Apache range, on the other hand saw higher demand. Sales went up by 23% to 61,619 units in Oct 2025 from 50,097 units sold in the same month last year. Raider also saw its sales increase strongly by 9.64% to 56,085 units, up by 4,932 units over 51,153 units in Oct 2024. Raider 125 recently got updated and now comes in with several segment first features along with improvement in technology, performance, and safety. Sales declined for the Bajaj Platina by 14.52% YoY. Sales fell to 52,734 units from 61,689 units relating to a volume decline of 8,955 units.

No Top 10 Motorcycles Oct-25 Oct-24 1 Splendor 3,40,131 3,91,612 2 Shine 1,74,615 1,96,288 3 Pulsar 1,52,996 1,11,834 4 HF Deluxe 1,13,998 1,24,343 5 Apache 61,619 50,097 6 Raider 56,085 51,153 7 Platina 52,734 61,689 8 Classic 350 46,573 38,297 9 Unicorn 32,825 31,768 10 Glamour 28,823 24,356 – Total 10,60,399 10,81,437

At 8th position on this list was the RE Classic 350 with 46,573 units sold last month. This was a 21.61% YoY rise over 38,297 units in Oct 2024. The Classic 350 continued to remain the company’s best-selling model in the 350cc segment with sales above that of the Hunter 350, Meteor 350 and Bullet 350, allowing the company to register a strong 14.68% overall sales growth.

CB Unicorn and Hero Glamour also ended the past month on a positive note. Unicorn sales went up by 3.33% to 32,825 units. Glamour saw a strong 18.34% YoY growth at 28,823 units, well over 24,356 units sold in Oct 2024.