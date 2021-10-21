Top 10 Motorcycles Sep 2021 – Splendor, CB Shine, Pulsar, Apache

Motorcycle sales dipped 19.09 percent YoY with Hero Splendor commanding the list

When assessing the 10 best motorcycles in India in terms of sales, it may be seen from the attached table that Hero Splendor and HF Deluxe continued to command a major portion of list in September 2021. However, it was only the Honda CB Shine, Bajaj Platina and TVS Apache that posted growth while all the others saw sales dip on a YoY basis.

With festive season upon us, the motorcycle segment could see greater demand as is typical at this time of the year. Top 10 motorcycle sales dipped 19.09 percent in September 2021 to 8,15,534 units, down from 10,07,982 units sold in September 2020. This was a volume de-growth of 1,92,448 units.

Hero Splendor Leads the List

Hero MotoCorp led the list of best-selling motorcycles with Splendor, of which sales stood at 2,77,296 units in the past month and a share of percent. This was a 1.05 percent de-growth over 2,80,250 units sold in September 2020.

Following a recent price revision, introduced on September 20, 2021, the Splendor range has become costlier. The company says that these new prices have been introduced to offset impact of increased commodity prices. Honda CB Shine was at No. 2 with 1,42,386 units sold, an increase of 20.66 percent over 1,18,004 units sold in September 2020.

Hero MotoCorp also had the HF Deluxe at No. 3 with 1,34,539 units sold last month, down 37.77 percent over 2,16,201 units sold in September 2020. Hero HF100, HF Deluxe and Passion Pro also underwent a price hike in the past month. Hero HF100 now starts at Rs 50,900 in India, relating to a price increment of Rs 1,100. Hero HF Deluxe pricing now starts at Rs 52,700.

Bajaj Platina and Pulsar

At No. 4 and 5 on the list of 10 best-selling motorcycles in India in September 2021, were the Bajaj Platina and Pulsar. Platina sales grew by 4.77 percent to 82,559 units, up from 55,496 units sold in September 2020.

Pulsar sales on the other hand, dipped 48.42 percent to 52,974 units in the past month, from 1,02,698 units sold in September 2020. Bajaj Auto is actively testing the new Pulsar 250F ahead of launch scheduled for October 28, 2021. Upon launch, Pulsar 250 is expected to be priced at around Rs 1.60 lakh.

Top 10 Motorcycles Sep-21 Sep-20 % 1. Hero Splendor 2,77,296 2,80,250 -1.05 2. Honda CB Shine 1,42,386 1,18,004 20.66 3. Hero HF Deluxe 1,34,539 2,16,201 -37.77 4. Bajaj Platina 82,559 55,496 48.77 5. Bajaj Pulsar 52,974 1,02,698 -48.42 6. TVS Apache 40,661 37,788 7.60 7. Hero Glamour 26,866 69,477 -61.33 8. Bajaj CT100 25,852 45,105 -42.68 9. Hero Passion 17,191 63,296 -72.84 10. Honda Dream 15,210 19,667 -22.66 Total 8,15,534 10,07,982 -19.09

TVS Apache sales grew 7.60 percent in a YoY basis to 40,661 units, up from 37,788 units sold in September 2020. The 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has just been launched at Rs 1.15 lakh and comes in with several segment first features. Hero Glamour sales dipped 61.33 percent to 26,866 units in September 2021. This was a significant de-growth over 69,477 units sold in September 2020 relating to a 42,611 volume de-growth.

At No. 8 was the Bajaj CT 100 with 42.68 percent de-growth to 25,852 units, down from 45,105 units sold in September 2020. Hero Passion sales also dipped 72.84 percent to 17,191 units in the past month, down from 63,296 units sold in September 2020. At No. 10 on the list, Honda Dream sales fell 22.66 percent to 15,201 as against 19,667 units sold in September 2020.