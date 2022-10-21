Top 10 Motorcycles Sep 2022 – Splendor, Pulsar, Apache, Classic 350

Top 10 motorcycles September 2022 constitute 8,88,855 units over 7,94,613 units sold in same month last year, with an 11.86% YoY growth

Splendor, a name, a force to be reckoned with, whatever you call it, holds true. It has proven its mettle and has been dominating motorcycle sales chart for a long time. With 2,90,649 units sold, Splendor dominates the rest in September 2022. It registered 4.82% YoY growth over the 2,77,296 units sold in the same period last year.

Volume gain stood at 13,353 units YoY. With sales figures like this, Splendor commands 32.70% share of this list. With almost half the sales of Splendor, we have Honda CB Shine which sold 1,45,193 units and registered 1.97% YoY growth over 1,42,386 units sold in the same period last year. Volume gain stood at a mere 2,807 units and market share stood at 16.33% of this list.

Top 10 Motorcycles Sep 2022

Bajaj Pulsar series registered the highest volume growth in September 2022 which stood at 47,029 units YoY. Bajaj managed to push out 1,05,003 units of Pulsar motorcycles in that time period over 57,974 units sold a year ago and registered a staggering 81.82% YoY growth.

Hero’s second highest-selling product HF Deluxe sold 93,596 units only, down from 1,34,539 units sold in September 2021. Volume loss stood at 40,943 units and registered a 30.43% drop in sales YoY. Bajaj Platina takes the same route as HF Deluxe. It sold 73,354 units last month, down by 9,205 units over 82,559 units sold in the same period last year and saw an 11.15% drop in sales YoY.

Apache series is TVS’ highest-selling motorcycle range. Arch-rival of Pulsar, Apache series sold 42,954 units last month and gained 5.64% YoY over 40,661 units sold in the same period last year. Volume gain stood at 2,293 units and its market share among this list is 4.83%.

Glamour is Hero’s third product to make it to this list and unlike HF Deluxe, saw positive growth in September 2022. With 38,266 units sold, Glamour registered a growth of 42.43% YoY while volume gain stood at 11,400 units. A surprising turn of events have favoured Honda’s Unicorn 160.

Unicorn Registered 2501.51% YoY Growth

We say this because, in September 2021, Unicorn only sold 1,390 units. Heck, just three months ago Unicorn only sold 79 units. Yeah! Unicorn has somehow turned the tides towards its favour and has even featured on the top 10 motorcycles list as well with 36,161 units last month. It registered 2501.51% YoY growth with 34,771 units gained in volume YoY.

Top 10 Motorcycles Sep-22 Sep-21 Growth % YoY 1. Hero Splendor 2,90,649 2,77,296 4.82 2. Honda CB Shine 1,45,193 1,42,386 1.97 3. Bajaj Pulsar 1,05,003 57,974 81.12 4. Hero HF Deluxe 93,596 1,34,539 -30.43 5. Bajaj Platina 73,354 82,559 -11.15 6. TVS Apache 42,954 40,661 5.64 7. Hero Glamour 38,266 26,866 42.43 8. Honda Unicorn 150 36,161 1,390 2501.51 9. Hero Passion 36,108 17,191 110.04 10. Royal Enfield Classic 350 27,571 13,751 100.50 Total 8,88,855 7,94,613 11.86

Hero MotoCorp’s 4th product on this list is Passion, which sold 36,108 units over 17,191 units sold in September 2021. Passion registered 110.04% YoY growth and gained 18,917 units YoY. Despite India being the hottest market for budget commuters, we have an odd one on this list. It is the Classic 350 by Royal Enfield.

Classic 350’s sales are very commendable given the price difference between that and the rest of the products on this list. It even surpassed its cheaper sibling Hunter 350 to take 10th spot on this list. With 27,571 units sold last month, Classic 350 doubled its sales YoY with just 13,751 units sold in the same period last year. Volume gain stood at 13,820 units YoY. Top 10 motorcycles September 2022 constitute 8,88,855 units over 7,94,613 units sold in September 2021. With an 11.86% YoY growth, volume gain stood at 94,242 units.