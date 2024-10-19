Top 10 Motorcycles Sept 2024 – Splendor, Shine, Pulsar, Apache, Xtreme 125R, Classic 350

Motorcycle sale were led by the Hero Splendor which currently commands a 35.89% market share

After taking a look at the top 10 two wheeler sales in Sep 2024, let us now discuss the top 10 motorcycles last month. Vibrant festive fervour along with hefty festive discounts stirred up two wheeler sales in Sept 2024 which grew by leaps and bounds. Scooter sales have recorded both YoY and MoM growth while motorcycle sales also showed double digit growth both on a YoY and MoM basis.

Top 10 Motorcycles Sept 2024 – Hero Splendor Leads the Segment

Motorcycle sales also grew by 21.62% YoY to 10,47,356 units in Sept 2024. This was a 1,86,217 unit volume improvement from 8,61,139 units sold in Sept 2023. MoM sales also ended with a 21.04% growth when compared to 8,65,267 units sold in Aug 2024.

Hero Splendor continued to command a No. 1 spot on this list with 3,75,886 unit sales last month. This was a 17.58% YoY growth from 3,19,692 units sold in Sept 2023 to command a 35.89% share on this list. MoM sales also showed outstanding performance with a 24.08% improvement over 3,02,934 units sold in Aug 2024.

Improved sales were also reported for Honda Shine, sales of which surged by 12.56% YoY and 3.89% MoM to 1,81,835 units in Sept 2024. Shine currently holds a 17.36% market share. Bajaj Pulsar sales also grew by leaps and bounds last month with 1,39,182 units sold last month. This was a 15.86% YoY growth from 1,20,182 units sold in Sept 2023. There was also a 19.73% MoM improvement in Pulsar sales from 1,16,250 units sold in Aug 2024.

Also delivering outstanding sales performance was Hero HF Deluxe of which 1,13,827 units were sold last month, a 35.32% YoY and 34.54% MoM growth. This was over 84,118 units sold in Sept 2023 and 84,607 units sold in Aug 2024 relating to a significant volume improvement. Deluxe currently holds a 10.87% market share.

Bajaj Platina saw a 2.38% improved sales growth last month to 49,774 units, up from 48,615 units sold in Sept 2023 while MoM sales also grew by 18.75% from 41,915 unit sales of Aug 2024. TVS Raider was the only model in the top 10 list to post YoY degrowth. Sales dipped by 11.24% to 43,274 units, down from 48,753 units sold in Sept 2023. It did make up in terms of MoM sales which surged 60.73% from 26,923 units sold in Aug 2024.

TVS Apache, Hero Xtreme, RE Classic, Honda Unicorn

TVS Apache saw the highest percentage growth in Sept 2024 with 41,640 units sold. This was a 55.52% improvement from 26,774 units sold in Sept 2023 with a volume growth of 14,866 units. Its MoM performance was also outstanding with a 38.62% improvement from 30,038 from Aug 2024.

Sales of Hero Xtreme 125R stood at 37,520 units last month to command a 3.58% market share. This was a 35.61% MoM growth from 27,668 unit sales of Aug 2024. Royal Enfield Classic 350 saw 27.16% YoY and 16.22% MoM growth in sales to 33,065 units while trailing the list was Honda Unicorn with 31,353 unit sales last month, a 22.89% YoY but 0.31% MoM decline.