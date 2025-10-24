Top 10 Motorcycles Sept 2025 – Splendor, Shine, Pulsar, Apache, Classic 350

Revised GST 2.0, implemented in late September, brought in positive sales results across the motorcycle segment

Following our earlier report on top 10 two wheeler sales in Sept 2025, we now assess motorcycle sales and its significant rise in numbers both on a YoY and MoM basis. New GST taxes, which came into effect from 22nd Sept 2025 brought with it some interesting developments. The new tax structure on motorcycles in the sub 350cc segment saw a reduction from 28% to 18%. This not only enhanced affordability but also stirred up buyer sentiments ahead of the festive season.

Total motorcycle sale in the top 10 list stood at 11,01,572 units in the past month. This was a 6.99% YoY growth from 10,29,613 units sold in Sept 2024. It was also exceptionally good improvement on a MoM basis as sales had stood at 8,82,349 units in Aug 2025.

Top 10 Motorcycle Sales Sept 2025

Hero Splendor range continued to command this list, a position it has held on to over the past several years. Regaled for both its reliable engine and efficient mileage, the Splendor commanded a 34.71% share on this list with 3,82,383 unit sales last month. This was a 1.73% YoY growth from 3,75,886 unit of Sept 2024.

On second spot was Honda Shine with 1,85,059 unit sales. It marked a 1.77% YoY growth from 1,81,835 units sold in the same month last year to command a 16.80% share on this list. It was followed by the Bajaj Pulsar which witnessed a strong 11.98% YoY rise in demand to 1,55,798 units last month from 1,39,128 units relating to a 16,670 unit volume increase. The 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS125 has started moving into company showrooms, set to attract audience with its new colour options and feature enhancements.

HF Deluxe in a fourth spot showed up a 3.70% YoY growth to 1,18,043 units from 1,13,827 units sold in Sept 2024. In the sub 1 lakh unit sales segment was the Platina with 62,260 unit sale last month. This was a 25.09% YoY increase over 49,774 units with a volume growth of 12,486 units. TVS Apache too ended the month on a highly positive note with a 28.06% YoY increase to 53,326 units from 41,640 units.

Also from the TVS stables was the Raider with 41,753 unit sales in the past month. However, this was the only bike in this list to record a YoY de-growth. Sales declined by 3.51% from 43,274 units sold in Sept 2024. Earlier this month, the company introduced the new Raider 125 motorcycle in India. It comes in with new segment first features along with improved performance that are sure to stir up sales in the coming months.

Motorcycle Sales Sept 2025

At No. 8 was RE Classic 350 with 40,449 unit sales marking a 22.33% YoY growth. It was followed by the CB Unicorn with 32,361 unit sales last month, a 3.22% YoY improvement form 31,353 units sold in Sept 2024. Trailing the list at No. 10 but showing off the highest percentage YoY growth was the Hero Glamour with 30,140 unit sales. This was a hefty 51.98% YoY surge from 19,831 units sold in the same month last year.