Top 10 New Car Launches In Jan 2023 – SUVs, Sedans, EVs

With M340i and XM launched recently, BMW is getting ready to further strengthen their line-up in India with 5 vehicles set to launch in January 2023

January 2023 is set to be one of the hottest months of the year for the automotive industry. 2023 will start with a bang, thanks to the Auto Expo that is set to take place in Greater Noida after 3 years of absence. Apart from that, there are a lot of new cars, SUVs, luxury vehicles, EVs launching as well. Here are some of the hottest car launches in Jan 2023.

1. Mahindra Thar 4X2

There is a reason why this is on top of the list. With an immense buzz and demand already around 4X4 variants, Mahindra is taking things to another level with upcoming 4X2 variants. Especially with the diesel 1.5L engine borrowed from Marazzo and XUV300, Thar will now fall into B-segment vehicles and enjoy lower tax benefits.

This should allow Mahindra to price it aggressively and price it on the Rs 10-11 lakh range. Apart from the 1.5L diesel engine, Thar 4X2 will also get a 2.0L petrol engine that 4X4 variants also get. Mahindra will launch it on Republic Day and will primarily rival Maruti Suzuki Jimny that is set to launch in 2023.

2. Mahindra XUV400

There is a lot going for Mahindra XUV400 and most of it is good. For starters, it is an unchopped version of SsangYong Tivoli which is a lot more proportionate than XUV300. We can expect around 300 km of real-world range from its 39.4 kWh battery pack.

In terms of specs, it one-ups Tata Nexon EV Max in almost every way. Slightly more range, power, acceleration, torque and everything as compared to Nexon EV Max. Where it falls short, is in the features department as Nexon EV Max is loaded to the brim.

3. Citroen eC3

Another electric vehicle that will pop up on Indian automotive radar is Citroen eC3. Based on ICE C3 hatchback, Citroen is set to electrify the mass market and clash with recently launched Tata Tiago EV. Tiago EV is offering up to 24 kWh battery capable of up to 315 km of claimed range.

To rival the Tata Tiago EV, Citroen is likely to throw everything at the wall. With figures like a 30.2 kWh battery pack, 86 hp, and 143 Nm, Citroen is clearly aiming to provide more to customers than Tiago EV. It is yet to be seen if Citroen eC3 will match Tiago EV’s prices starting at Rs. 8.5 lakh (ex-sh) for 19.2 kWh battery pack variants.

4. MG Hector Facelift

With a mission to set dominance in D1 SUV segment again, MG is launching a new gen Hector which is set to launch in January 2023. Mechanically, it will be identical to outgoing Hector. This new Hector will don a slightly refreshed exterior design along with an overhaul on the inside upmarket design, materials, tech and features.

Speaking of features, there will be a segment-first 14” portrait touchscreen and inclusion of ADAS tech that is offered with MG vehicles like Astor, a segment below. With a new Savvy trim, Hector will be more feature rich and is likely to make a dent in its segment. However, the possibility of a diesel automatic is still as thin as air.

5. Hyundai Ioniq 5

We witnessed the launch of Kia EV 6 in India in 2022. It has a 77.4 kWh battery capable of 229 bhp and 350 Nm with a single motor RWD layout and 325 bhp and 605 Nm for Rs. 60 to 65 lakh (ex-sh). Hyundai’s strategy is quite different as it is said to undercut Kia EV6 by some margin.

Despite being the same cars under the skin, Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be brought into India via CKD route, attracting lesser import duty in comparison to EV6. On top of it, Hyundai is only offering the Ioniq 5 in one configuration with a 72.6 kWh battery pack capable of 217 bhp and 350 Nm of torque from a single motor layout. Prices could start from about Rs. 50 lakh (ex-sh).

6. BMW X1

New BMW X1 is set to launch in India in January 2023. Design of the 2023 BMW X1 hasn’t followed the path of BMW’s X7, X8 and recently launched XM. It gets a sleek design, slipping through air at 0.27 Cd drag coefficient and 2.0L 4-cylinder petrol engine along with the xDrive AWD system as standard across all variants.

2023 BMW X1 gets a combination of a 10.25” instrument cluster and a 10.7” infotainment screen forming a curved screen effect wrapping around the driver. Driving these screens is BMW iDrive OS 8 with a newer interface. This looks modern and complements the interior design. Prices can start around Rs. 45 lakh (ex-sh).

7. BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Facelift

After launching the M340i, XM and S 1000 RR last month, BMW is now set to launch the facelift of its 3 Series Gran Limousine. This is just a styling exercise and will stay identical to outgoing models in terms of mechanicals. New headlights, grille design and front fascia will be slightly reworked with blue elements. Price will see a slight bump as well.

8. BMW X7 Facelift

Being one of the flagships in the BMW SUV range, X7 dons the new and controversial BMW design language with a massive kidney grille. Good or bad, is left for prospective buyers to decide. BMW is offering both petrol and diesel options in the form of xDrive 40i with an inline 6-cylinder engine with 380 bhp and xDrive 30d with an inline 6-cylinder diesel engine with 352 bhp.

BMW is offering 48V mild-hybrid tech, 8-speed automatic gearbox and xDrive AWD system as standard for both powertrains. On the inside, X7 facelift will get a larger curved display consisting of a 12.3” digital instrument cluster and a 14.9” infotainment display.

9. BMW 7 Series

The pinnacle of BMW’s flagship sedan is also a pinnacle of BMW’s new controversial design language. Not just the massive and ever-growing Kidney grille, 7 Series also gets split headlamps with DRLs on top and headlight unit below. Something similar is found on the X7 facelift as well. BMW seems to have taken Tesla Cybertruck’s path in “every attention is good attention” kinda appeal.

With a dual tone paint scheme like found on Maybachs, that sense is amplified exponentially. Being the flagship, 7 Series gets 3.0L petrol and diesel 6-cylinder engines and a 4.4L twin-turbo V8. The main highlight is still the 31.3” 8K cinema screen for rear seat entertainment.

10. BMW i7

The electric version of 7 Series is much more toned down than its ICE counterpart. Gone is the dual-tone paint scheme and an extremely aggressive front fascia. Being an EV, it gets blue highlights to accentuate it. With a 101.7 kWh battery pack, BMW i7 delivers 544 bhp with a dual motor configuration and up to 625 km of range. DC Charging speeds can go to 195 kW.

11. Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG Cabriolet

The 3-pointed star is set to launch the prettiest E-Class in India in the form of E53 AMG Cabriolet. The 53 AMG badging from Mercedes slots right between 45 AMG and 63 AMG like we saw with GLE 53 AMG Coupe, E 53 AMG Sedan and EQS 53 AMG. The E 53 AMG Cabriolet makes 21 additional horses and 249 torques than the E53 AMG Sedan and GLE 53 AMG Coupe.