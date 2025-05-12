Top 10 New Features With Kia Carens Clavis Premium MPV

Kia Carens Clavis has been revealed by the brand as India’s newest premium MPV. It will be sold alongside Carens, which is now being sold only in the Premium (O) trim level and limited powertrain options. Carens Clavis is a major step forward from Kia as it features a lot of features and creature comforts that standard Carens doesn’t get.

1. Level-2 ADAS

We can unanimously agree that inclusion of Level-2 ADAS suite with Carens Clavis is the biggest update to this vehicle. It will pack a multitude of autonomous driving features.

2. 360-degree Camera

With Carens, a lot of buyers were asking for a 360-degree camera and the company has been listening. Result, Carens Clavis now gets a 360-degree surround camera for extra reassurance.

3. Dual-channel Dashcam

On higher trims of Kia Carens Clavis, the company is offering a dual-channel dashcam system. It will help monitor the front and back of the vehicle for unexpected events and incidents.

4. New Lighting Elements

As part of this update, Kia Carens Clavis gets an all-new EV5-inspired front LED DRL signature and triple ice-cube LED headlights. Rear gets a new connected LED tail light signature.

5. Smart Key & Digital Key

Kia Carens Clavis now gets the same smart key as Clavis and Carnival. This means the smart key is equipped with features like remote engine start along with all four windows up / down. A step above the new Smart Key is NFC-based Digital Key which allows users to access Clavis without a physical key and even share this digital key with other users.

6. 17-inch Alloy Wheels

As part of its SUV appeal, Kia Carens Clavis gets larger 17-inch alloy wheels that get a dual-tone appearance and lend it a macho look.

7. Dual-pane Panoramic Sunroof

For the first time, Kia Carens Clavis gets a panoramic sunroof which was one of the features that buyers repeatedly kept asking Kia for.

8. Bigger Screens!

With the Clavis, Kia is offering dual 12.3-inch displays (one for infotainment and other for instrumentation), which is a step up from Carens. Unlike Syros, Clavis doesn’t get the third 5-inch touchscreen for climate control. What it does get, is the digital infotainment-FATC swap screen, which is well-received globally.

9. New Seat Features

Driver’s seat is now electrically operated. Front seats continue to get ventilation features. Kia Carens Clavis gets Boss Mode and one-touch tumble 2nd-row seat for easy 3rd-row access.

10. Bose Audio System

New Kia Carens Clavis comes with a premium 8-speaker Bose music system in top trim levels that aims at offering a better music experience than standard Carens ever could.