Top 10 Scooter Sales Feb 2025 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, iQube, Chetak, Ntorq

Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter commanded the sales list with a combined 60.54% market share

Following our earlier reports on top 10 two wheeler sales and leading motorcycle sales in India in February 2025, we now assess the best in terms of scooter sales during the said month. The two wheeler market has seen a downward spiral in February 2025. Motorcycle sales have reported a YoY and MoM de-growth.

Scooter sales, though they improved only marginally on a YoY basis by 1.74% it suffered a MoM decline by 2.01% to 4,58,576 units. There had been 4,50,739 units sold in Feb 2024 and 4,68,005 units sold in Jan 2025.

Top 10 Scooter Sales Feb 2025

Honda Activa continued to be the hot favorite in this segment with 1,74,009 unit sales in Feb 2024. Sales dipped by 13.05% YoY from 2,00,134 units sold in Feb 2024. However, it saw an improvement of 4.36% when compared to 1,66,739 unit sales of Jan 2025. Market share too increased from 35.63% to 37.95% MoM. The 2025 Activa comes in with several feature updates over its earlier counterpart. It receives OBD2B compliance, a new TFT display and alloy wheels.

At No. 2 was TVS Jupiter with 1,03,576 unit sales last month. This was a 40.23% YoY growth from 73,860 units while MoM sales declined by 3.96% over 1,07,846 units. Reporting YoY and MoM growth in sales was the Access scooter with 59,039 units sold in the past month. This related to a 4.54% YoY and 8.16% MoM growth to command a marker share of 12.87%.

Electric Scooter Sales Growth in Feb 2025

TVS iQube also showed off a marked improvement in demand in Feb 2025. Sales went up to 49.32% to 23,581 units up from 15,792 unit sales of Feb 2024. MoM sales however, suffered a 5.64% decline when compared to 24,991 units sold in Jan 2025. Another hot favorite in the e-scooter segment, Bajaj Chetak. Chetak showed off a 55.95% YoY growth with 21,240 units sold in Feb 2024. It also saw a marginal 0.93% MoM improvement from 21,045 unit sales.

TVS Ntorq suffered severe YoY and MoM decline in demand to 20,992 units. Honda Dio sales too dipped by 45.94% and 35.58% to 16,028 units. Destini 125 sales, even as its slipped by 15.19% to 14,445 units in Feb 2025 from 17,033 units sold in Feb 2024, it did see a 2.49% MoM improvement.

Trailing the list was RayZR with 14,010 unit sales registering a 27.14% YoY growth but a 7.88% MoM decline. It was followed by Pleasure with 11,656 unit sales with a 41.32% YoY growth while MoM sales dipped by 21.33%.